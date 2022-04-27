Ireland and UK's leading suppliers of CE Certified Structural Steel and Cladding

Welcome to O’Dwyer Steel, recognised as one of Ireland’s & the U.K’s leading suppliers of CE certified structural steel and cladding.

Our purpose built six acre modern fabrication facility is based in Dundrum, Co. Tipperary. We are a company with over 60 years’ experience in the fabrication and erection of a wide range of structural steel buildings for the agricultural, industrial and commercial sectors.

We have established a first-class reputation within this industry through a balance of competitive prices, commitment to quality, customer satisfaction and proven capabilities.

We currently operate throughout Ireland and have expanded our customer base to include projects in the UK and France. Our manufacturing is carried out in our environmentally friendly workshop by our fully qualified team of machine operators, fabricators, and coded welders.

Our current production capacity is 125 tonnes of structural steel per week. We source all of our materials from long established, quality suppliers and can offer lengthy warranties to all our customers. Client lists include building firms,

consulting engineering practices and corporations throughout Ireland and the UK.

Commercial & Off- Site Construction

O’Dwyer Steel are leading suppliers of structural steel to the Commercial and Off-Site Construction industries in Ireland and the UK.

O’Dwyer Steel has over 60 years in business becoming one of the leading HRS (Hot Rolled Steel) suppliers in Ireland and the UK.

O’Dwyer Steel has earned an outstanding reputation built on the strength of its long history, established reputation, experience gained and successful business relationships. Offering all of our customers competitive rates and flexible turnaround times.

Enjoying continued growth supported by the company’s willingness to diversify.

Agricultural Steel Fabrication

O’Dwyer Steel is Ireland’s most experienced company in the supply and erection of farm buildings. With over 60 years’ experience and using only top-quality materials we provide a wide variety of environmentally-friendly buildings designed and built to suit our customers’ requirements.

At O’Dwyer Steel, we are committed to providing outstanding customer care, supporting your project at every stage.

We offer a comprehensive service from initial design to complete construction.

As the leaders in the agricultural sector, we have an ongoing working relationship with the Department of Agriculture and Teagasc in the design and detailing of modern structures which represent the latest thinking in best animal husbandry.

*Sponsored Content