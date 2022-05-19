Grangemockler Community Playschool is now enrolling for September

Grangemockler Community Playschool, which has now been in existence for four decades, is currently enrolling children for September.

Grangemockler Community Playschool was set up over 40 years ago by a group of local parents who valued the importance of pre school in a child’s life.

It is a Community run, non profit making company limited by guarantee. The Playschool currently provides sessional Early years Education for children for children aged 2 years and 8 months to 5 years.

We are open Monday to Friday, ECCE sessional hours are 09:00 to 12:00, we can facilitate earlier opening at 08:45.

We are currently in the process of extending our hours to 13:30.

We are located in the Grangemockler National school and follow the National school Calender.

Our curriculum is developed and taught through the Siolta framework and the Aistear framework.

The playschool prepares children for school readiness.

Our themes and topics are based on the emerging curriculum building on the children’s interests.

Wide and varied play based activities including arts and crafts, music and dance, story telling, dressing up, sand and water play, outdoor play and nature.

We are members of Early Childhood Ireland.

We are inspected and registered with TUSLA.

We are a small playschool with a high staff to child ratio.

This enables us to work closely with parents enabling us to be more sensitive and responsive to each child’s needs.

We strive to ensure that each child feels safe, happy, confident and proud of what they achieve.

Our playschool offers a welcoming environment where children can feel content and comfortable as they make friends and share learning experiences.

Our large well equipped playroom is designed to foster and stimulate social, emotional , physical and intellectual growth.

We have a large outdoor area where the children can enjoy outdoor activites and enjoy our natural materials and environment.

Our staff members Lorraine, Tracey and Catherine are highly qualified with a minimum Fetac level 6 and all hold current mandatory training.

Our Manager Lorraine Tennyson can be contacted on 087 7939600, the contact number for the playschool is 083 0124969, our email address is grangemocklerplayschool@gmail.com

