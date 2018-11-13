Senior hurling training panel announced while Tipperary GAA unveil Teneo as new sponsor

Liam Sheedy's new-look Tipperary senior hurling panel will make their competitive debut on Friday, December 14th when the Premier County take on All-Ireland champions Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds in the Munster Hurling League. And, the Tipperary jersey will sport a new sponsor in time for the 2019 season - the County Board have announced a sponsorship deal with Teneo, a global CEO advisory firm.

The Teneo CEO Declan Kelly is from Portroe, a brother of Labour TD Alan Kelly. The sponsorship deal will take effect from January 1st 2019 and incorporates the county’s hurling and football teams, from minors through to seniors.

Commenting on the sponsorship agreement Tipperary County Board Chairman John Devane said: “Tipperary County Board is delighted to announce that it has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Teneo. Teneo is the world’s leading CEO advisory firm and has strong links to our county, with its chairman, CEO and co-founder Declan Kelly being a proud Tipperary native and long time private supporter of Tipperary GAA initiatives in the last several years. He is a life-long friend of Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy, both of whom come from Portroe and we thank him for taking on this important new leadership role on behalf of the Premier County.

“The ability to tap into the strategic talents of one of the world’s leading advisory firms will be hugely beneficial. Teneo’s partnership will assist us to further Tipperary GAA both, on and off the field, and to create sustainable support and structures to encourage participation at all levels and embed a culture of excellence. Teneo will be much more than a jersey sponsor and very much a strategic partner.

“We have long sought to cultivate a strong relationship with our aiaspora and this double commitment reflects very positively on Tipperary GAA. We thank Declan and Teneo for this and look forward to working with them as we move into the 2019 season and in the years ahead,” John Devane's statement concluded.

Separate to the sponsorship commitment, Declan Kelly has agreed to establish and chair a commercial board which will work support the on-going strategic development of the Tipperary senior hurling team under Liam Sheedy’s management.

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm and has over seven hundred employees and eighteen offices around the world. The firm’s Irish operations are based in Dublin where Teneo has over eighty employees advising many leading Irish companies across corporate communications and reputation management, brand strategy and marketing communications, sports and entertainment sponsorship, and digital strategy and communications.

It is understood that newly-designed Tipperary jersey will be released in due course.

In March 2015 Intersport/Elverys were announced as the Tipperary GAA sponsor at Hayes’ Hotel in Thurles - the sponsorship package covered both the hurling and football codes and included all grades from minor to senior inter-county teams.

TIPPERARY TRAINING PANEL

Tipperary have not participated in the Munster Hurling League competition since 2015 and the format this season is as follows: two groups of three with each group winner progressing to the final. Tipperary will feature in one group alongside Limerick and Kerry while Cork, Clare and Waterford will contest their respective group.

Liam Sheedy and his management team, which features Tommy Dunne and Darragh Egan, have have named the following pre-season Tipperary senior hurling training panel: Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Michael Breen (Ballina), Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), Robert Byrne (Portroe), Paddy Cadell (JK Bracken's), Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch), Willie Connors (Kiladangan), Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Colin English (Fr Sheehy's), Alan Flynn (Kiladangan), Jason Forde (Silvermines), Tom Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Conor Hammersley (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Barry Hogan (Kiladangan), Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha), Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Donagh Maher (Burgess), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Mark McCarthy (Toomevara), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Jamie Moloney (Drom & Inch), Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), Sean O’Brien (Newport), Joe O'Dwyer (Killenaule), John O'Dwyer (Killenaule), Killian O'Dwyer (Killenaule), Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Jason Ryan (Toomevara) & David Sweeney (Kiladangan).

