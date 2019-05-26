GAELIC FOOTBALL
Five County Tipperary Division 1 Football League games fixed for Friday evening
Keith Kennedy (JK Brackens) is trackedby Fionán O'Sullivan (Ballyporeen)
There are five games down for decision in the Tipperary Water County Football League on Friday evening next, perhaps the most attractive game being the match up between JK Brackens and Clonmel Commercials in Templemore.
FRIDAY, MAY 31
Tipperary Water County Football League Division 1 - Group 1 Round 4
At Templemore, 19:30, JK Brackens V Clonmel Commercials
Aherlow Gaels, 19:30, Aherlow Gaels V Ardfinnan
At Cahir, 19:30, Cahir V Arravale Rovers
Tipperary Water County Football League Division 1 - Group 2 Round 4
At Ballyporeen at 19:30, Ballyporeen V Moyle Rovers
At Kilsheelan at 19:30, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on