Five County Tipperary Division 1 Football League games fixed for Friday evening

There are five games down for decision in the Tipperary Water County Football League on Friday evening next, perhaps the most attractive game being the match up between JK Brackens and Clonmel Commercials in Templemore.

FRIDAY, MAY 31

Tipperary Water County Football League Division 1 - Group 1 Round 4

At Templemore, 19:30, JK Brackens V Clonmel Commercials

Aherlow Gaels, 19:30, Aherlow Gaels V Ardfinnan

At Cahir, 19:30, Cahir V Arravale Rovers

Tipperary Water County Football League Division 1 - Group 2 Round 4

At Ballyporeen at 19:30, Ballyporeen V Moyle Rovers

At Kilsheelan at 19:30, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun