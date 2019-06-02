Tipperary hurlers demolish Clare with another ruthless performance



Tipperary 3-21 Clare 0-17

Clare became the latest victims of Tipperary's impressive surge through the Munster Senior Hurling Championship when the Premier County made it three wins out of three at Cusack Park, Ennis on Sunday.

The 13-points victory means that Tipp, who are the clear leaders of the table of the round robin system, have progressed to the All-Ireland Championship, and have practically assured themselves of a place in the Munster Final.

This clash of the only unbeaten teams in the province didn't follow most pre-match predictions and was a lot more one-sided than was anticipated, as Tipp secured a first championship win on Clare soil since 1912.

Tipp were ahead by six points at half-time and the anticipated fightback by the home team never materialised in the second half in a game witnessed by an attendance of 18, 316.

The second half was only five minutes old when Jason Forde's free from distance struck a post and Seamus Callanan mopped up the rebound to shoot his team's second goal.

Tipp were 10 points ahead and cruising when they heaped more misery on their opponents. This time Bonner Maher showed great deftness of touch to collect Bubbles O'Dwyer's sideline ball and darted clear before tucking a shot in the net.

Tipp comfortably held onto their 13-points lead in the remaining 24 minutes, including added time, in a second half was mostly a damp squib.

However the quality of the game won't concern Tipp manager Liam Sheedy, whose team turned in another powerful collective performance.

While Clare were a huge disappointment it was another ruthless display from the visitors, one that silenced the home crowd, with the shouts of "Tipp, Tipp" ringing around Cusack Park seconds before the final whistle.

John McGrath received RTE's man of the match award for a virtuoso display that saw him score six points from play. Captain Seamus Callanan teased and tormented the Clare defence all afternoon while another typical hugely industrious performance by Patrick 'Bonner' Maher was rewarded with 1-2.

Noel McGrath also finished with 1-2, and has now made one of the midfield berths his own with another display of skill and purpose.

In a defence that has conceded just one goal in three championship matches, Cathal Barrett and Alan Flynn defended tenaciously in the opening half while the Maher brothers, Padraic and Ronan, were always surefooted.

Tipp's plans were disrupted before the throw-in when James Barry (stomach bug) and Niall O'Meara (injured in training on Friday night) cried off, their places taken by Barry Heffernan and Dan McCormack.

However they still controlled large periods of the opening half and held a six-points advantage at the break, 1-14 to 0-11, having played with the strong breeze.

The goal came in the 21st minute when Noel McGrath pushed a shot over the line, after John McGrath and Bubbles O'Dwyer had been involved in the build-up in an attack started by Cathal Barrett's clearance.

Eight points was the biggest margin that separated the sides during the first period, after Noel McGrath scored from his own half in the 32nd minute (1-13 to 0-8).

Frees from Peter Duggan kept Clare in the game and he converted three late in the first half to give his team a fighting chance on the turnover, although their challenge soon fizzled out.

In a game that started at breakneck pace, the sides were level five times in the opening ten minutes before Tipp began to stamp their authority on proceedings. Brendan Maher and Jason Forde (from a free) had points before Noel McGrath's goal and those scores provided the foundation for their half-time lead and their subsequent comfortable victory.

Tipperary - Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha), Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Eire Og), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh 0-1), Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Alan Flynn (Kiladangan), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney 1-2), Michael Breen (Ballina), Jason Forde (Silvermines 0-6 frees), John O'Dwyer (Killenaule 0-1), Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha 1-2), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney 0-6), Seamus Callanan (captain, Drom/Inch 1-3) and Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh).

Substitutes - Willie Connors (Kiladangan) for Michael Breen (56 minutes), Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Og) for John O'Dwyer (60 minutes), Robert Byrne (Portroe) for Ronan Maher (67 minutes) and Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams) for Dan McCormack (68 minutes).

Clare - Donal Tuohy, Patrick O'Connor (captain), David McInerny, Seadna Morey, Cathal Malone, Jack Browne, David Fitzgerald (0-1), Shane Golden (0-1), Colm Galvin, Peter Duggan (0-9, 8 frees), Tony Kelly (0-3, 2 frees), Diarmuid Ryan (0-1), Shane O'Donnell, John Conlon and Podge Collins (0-1).

Substitutes - Conor Cleary for Seadna Morey (52 minutes), Aidan McCarthy (0-1) for Peter Duggan (57 minutes), Gary Cooney for John Conlon (58 minutes), Aaron Shanagher for Shane O'Donnell (65 minutes) and Ryan Taylor for Shane Golden (68 minutes).

Referee - Alan Kelly (Galway).

