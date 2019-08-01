Tipperary MMA star Will Fleury will take on the undefeated Norbert Novenyi at the 3Arena next month

Will Fleury (6-1) is now in training to take on the undefeated Norbert Novenyi (Hungary) in the Bellator event which will be hosted by the 3Arena in Dublin on September 27.

Cahir’s Will Fleury beat Antonio Jones at the Bellator 224 event in Thackerville, Oklahoma on Friday, July 12 - the bout with Jones represented Fleury’s mixed martial arts (MMA) debut in the United States. The official card following the contest read 30-26, 30-27 and 30-27 in favour of Fleury.

Will Fleury suffered his only defeat to Alen Amedovski at Bellator 203 while as an amateur the Tipperary man was unbeaten as a middleweight and trains at the SBG (Straight Blast Gym) in Dublin. Will Fleury is the son of Denise and Charlie Fleury.

