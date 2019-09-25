North Tipperary senior hurling final clash between Kiladangan and Borris-Ileigh could be an absolute classic

The Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final clash between Kiladangan and Borris-Ileigh has the potential to be an absolute classic - MacDonagh Park in Nenagh will host the decider on Sunday, September 29 (throw-in 2pm).

Kiladangan (2016) and Borris-Ileigh (2017) featured in recent county finals and although both sides, as Roinn I group winners, will, of course, have their eye on the forthcoming county senior hurling championship quarter-finals such ambitions will be placed to one side on Sunday with the prestigious Frank McGrath Cup up for grabs.

Borris-Ileigh will be chasing their 15th senior divisional title - Johnny Kelly's (Portumna, Galway) men last collected the Frank McGrath Cup following a famous final win over Nenagh Éire Óg in 2017 (2-19 to 0-18) - but there is simply no doubting the fact that Kiladangan have dominated the division in recent seasons. Indeed, the outfit now managed by Brian Lawlor have won three of the last six North championships (2013, 2015 & 2016) while they also lost the 2018 decider to Kilruane MacDonagh's (0-12 to 0-19).

En route to this final Kiladangan accounted for Toomevara (1-17 to 1-12), defending champions Kilruane MacDonagh's (1-22 to 2-16) and most recently the Templederry Kenyons in the semi-finals (1-28 to 2-22) while Borris-Ileigh dismissed Newport (0-20 to 0-9) and Roscrea (3-22 to 1-12), but required two doses of extra-time before edging out Burgess (1-32 to 2-24) in the last four.

ADDED EDGE

And, two notable meetings between the sides during the 2018 season should also add an edge to Sunday's encounter. Kiladangan knocked Borris-Ileigh out of the North championship last year at the quarter-final stage (3-12 to 1-16) while a James Quigley point in the sixth minute of second half injury time earned Kiladangan a draw (2-18 each) during the group stage of the the 2018 county senior hurling championship; that draw brought Borris-Ileigh's championship to a crushing end.

Given the quality of Kiladangan's hurling display against Templederry in last weekend's semi-final the side coached by Seán Treacy (Portumna, Galway) will face into Sunday's decider as favourites. Indeed, this Kiladangan side features players of real pedigree with goalkeeper Barry Hogan managing games beautifully, James Quigley out-standing at full-back, Alan Flynn influential at six, Willie Connors leading with distinction on the half-forward line and up front Tadhg Gallagher, Billy Seymour and Paul Flynn have been running riot. Please note too that Kiladangan have been winning and winning well without key leader Joe Gallagher.

There is no doubting the fact, however, that Borris-Ileigh have the game and, especially, the ball winners to trouble Kiladangan. Johnny Kelly's injury list features notable individuals like Paddy Stapleton and Niall Kenny, but Kiladangan need to be on their guard with Brendan Maher, Seán McCormack, Ray McCormack, Dan McCormack, Jerry Kelly, Conor Kenny and the very lively JD Devaney around.

Please note though that Borris-Ileigh required two helpings of extra-time before getting the better of Burgess in the semi-finals. Such exertion is sure to take it tolls on Johnny Kelly's men.

