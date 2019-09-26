Late Evan Hickey goal secures West Tipperary Minor B title for Arravale Rovers

Arravale Rovers 1-18 Rockwell/Rosegreen 2-11

Arravale Rovers claimed a fifth Bewleys West Minor B Hurling title when they defeated Rockwell/Rosegreen in the final played in Bansha on Tuesday evening.

Rockwell/Rosegreen had remained in constant touch with their opponents and looked as if they may even draw level but a goal from Evan Hawkins in the last minute of the game finally settled the game in Arravale Rovers’ favour.

The free-takers had the opening say of the game with both Johnny Ryan and Kevin Cleary pointing from placed balls.

This was quickly followed by the game’s opening score from play from Johnny Ryan and quickly followed by one from Adam Dunne, which meant Arravale Rovers were 0-4 to 0-1 to the good after seven minutes.

Arravale Rovers were looking the more likely to pull away and threaten goal on a few occasions but Christopher Geraghty stood solid, including one great save from an Eoghan Lonergan shot.

Brian Og O’Dwyer responded for Rockwell/Rosegreen but two more from Caleb Hickey and Eoghan Lonergan (free) stretched Arravale’s lead out to four.

Kevin Cleary pointed from a placed ball but as soon as he did Niall Sharpe scored from the next attack. Then Rockwell/Rosegreen got a huge boost. Patrick O’Donnell failed to control the sliotar and Tom Downey struck to the net. Pat Hickey pointed a minute later and the game was all square.

Two more Johnny Ryan frees put Arravale ahead while Kevin Cleary responded for the combination to put just a point between the sides with eight minutes to play in the half.

Caleb Hickey and Brian Og O’Dwyer swapped points but two further points for Niall Sharpe and Brian Roche put Arravale Rovers three points up.

Brian Roche then pointed with a superb effort, beating his marker in the air on his own forty five, and after making ground sent his shot over the bar.

Arravale Rovers were ahead at the break by 0-12 to 1-6.

The opening ten minutes saw the lead swap between three and four points with Niall Sharpe, Johnny Ryan, Kevin Cleary and Brian Og O’Dwyer all on target.

Rockwell/Rosegreen again threatened the goal and eventually JP Anglim got their second to leave just a point between the sides.

Arravale, though, were always able to come back and found scores that bit easier.

Johnny Ryan was on superb form and he added two more points from placed balls while Eoghan Lonergan pointed from play to again put four points between the sides.

Rockwell/Rosegreen refused to die, with Kevin Cleary (frees) and Brian Og O’Dwyer cutting the gap to the minimum. They looked for an equaliser but just couldn’t get clean possession.

Then, as the first minute of injury time was ending Evan Hawkins got in on goal and sent a rasper of a shot past Christopher Geraghty to finally end Rockwell/Rosegreen’s resistance.

Rovers will now meet Gortnahoe/Glengoole in the county semi-final in Holycross at 1.15 this Saturday.

Arravale Rovers: Paddy O’Donnell, Shane Maher, Eamon Ryan, Brian Roche (0-1), Donagh Hickey, Raymond Kelly, Michael Lowry, Jack English, Johnny Ryan (0-9, 8 frees), Evan Hawkins (1-0), Niall Sharpe (0-3, 1 free), Caleb Hickey (0-2), Adam Dunne (0-1), Eoghan Lonergan (0-2, 1 free) and Edward Moroney.

Substitutes used: Gavin O’Meara and David Kelly.

Rockwell/Rosegreen: Christopher Geraghty, Diarmuid English, Adam Gallagher, Sean Ryan, Ger O’Dwyer, Lee Gleeson, Conor O’Neill, Brian Og O’Dwyer (0-4), Kevin Cleary (0-6 frees), Tom Downey (1-0), Pat Hickey (0-1), Tom Tobin, Finbarr English, Aiden Ryan and JP Anglim (1-0).

Substitutes used: John Marnane, Kyle Burke and Eoin McSweeney.

Referee: David Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs).

For more Tipperary sport read Eleven Tipperary hurlers nominated for All Stars