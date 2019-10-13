Round-Up: Draw made for the semi-finals of the Tipperary county junior A football championship

The draw was made on Sunday evening for the semi-finals of the FBD Insurance County Junior A Football Championship: in the last four Newcastle will face Mullinahone and Ballylooby-Castlegrace will take on Portroe. The junior A football semi-finals are scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, October 27.

In the quarter-finals on Saturday at Newport Portroe proved too strong for Solohead (3-11 to 2-9) while on Sunday at Clogheen Mullinahone got the better of Emly (3-11 to 3-5).

Two other quarter-finals took place last week when Ballylooby-Castlegrace beat Moyle Rovers 2-7 to 1-5 and Newcastle saw off the challenge of Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams (1-12 to 0-13).

In the preliminary quarter-finals Solohead beat South Tipp's side Cahir comprehensively (6-8 to 2-10) while Moyle Rovers proved marginally too strong for Ballingarry (1-8 to 1-7).

SENIOR FOOTBALL

The draw for the semi-finals of the FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship reads as follows: Loughmore-Castleiney v Clonmel Commercials and Moyle Rovers v JK Bracken’s. The senior football championship semi-finals are scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, October 27.

The last of the quarter-finals in the FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship took place at Littleton on Wednesday evening, October 2 when JK Bracken's got the better of Upperchurch-Drombane (2-11 to 1-10). Defending county champions Moyle Rovers remain in the hunt to retain their title following a 1-13 to 3-4 quarter-final win over Cahir.

Meanwhile Loughmore-Castleiney proved far too strong for Arravale Rovers (5-11 to 2-8) while Clonmel Commercials cruised to a 4-13 to 0-7 win over Ballyporeen.

TOM CUSACK CUP

The newly-inaugurated Tom Cusack Cup (a tier two competition for teams which finished third and fourth in their respective groups in the county senior football championship) got underway recently. Please note that the winners of each quarter-final progressed to the last four in the competition while the loser of each game found themselves in the relegation play-offs.

The results from the Tom Cusack Cup quarter-finals read as follows: Kilsheelan-Kilcash 3-12 Ardfinnan 0-13, Aherlow 1-11 Galtee Rovers 1-6, Killenaule 0-11 Moyne-Templetuohy 0-4 and Éire Óg Annacarty 3-20 Kiladangan 0-2.

The semi-final draw for the Tom Cusack Cup was made and reads as follows: Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill v Killenaule and Aherlow Gaels v Kilsheelan-Kilcash.

The semi-finals in the Tom Cusack Cup are scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, October 27.

Meanwhile the senior football relegation semi-finals are: Galtee Rovers v Moyne-Templetuohy and Ardfinnan v Kiladangan - one team faces the drop to the intermediate grade this season.

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL

The draw for the semi-finals in the FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship reads as follows: Golden-Kilfeacle v Moycarkey-Borris and Clonmel Commercials v Clonmel Óg.

The last of the quarter-finals in the FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship took place on Wednesday, October 2 when Clonmel Óg beat Drom & Inch with six points to spare (1-9 to 0-6) at Clonoulty. The results of the other three quarter-finals read as follows: Clonmel Commercials beat Moyle Rovers (0-18 to 3-6), Golden- Kilfeacle proved too strong for Clonoulty-Rossmore (1-13 to 0-5) and Moycarkey dismissed Rockwell Rovers with just a point to spare (2-11 to 1-13).

The intermediate football semi-finals are scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, October 27.

