Tipperary GAA Round-Up: JK Bracken’s will face Clonmel Commercials in the county senior football final

Both semi-finals in the FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship took place on Sunday - Clonmel Commercials got the better of Loughmore-Castleiney after extra-time (1-17 to 1-15) while JK Bracken’s stunned the defending champions Moyle Rovers (2-11 to 1-13). So, JK Bracken’s will now face Clonmel Commercials in the final on the week-ending Sunday, November 10 when the Mid Tipperary side will feature in their first-ever final.

In the quarter-finals JK Bracken's got the better of Upperchurch (2-11 to 1-10), Moyle Rovers enjoyed a 1-13 to 3-4 quarter-final win over Cahir and Loughmore-Castleiney proved far too strong for Arravale Rovers (5-11 to 2-8) while Clonmel Commercials cruised to a 4-13 to 0-7 win over Ballyporeen.

TOM CUSACK CUP

The newly-inaugurated Tom Cusack Cup (a tier two competition for teams which finished third and fourth in their respective groups in the county senior football championship) got underway recently. Please note that the winners of each quarter-final progressed to the last four in the competition while the loser of each game found themselves in the relegation play-offs.

Both Tom Cusack Cup semi-finals took place on Sunday - Killenaule beat Éire Óg Annacarty 2-13 to 0-7 at New Inn while Kilsheelan-Kilcash proved far too strong for Aherlow Gaels in Clogheen (4-13 to 1-4).

The results from the Tom Cusack Cup quarter-finals read as follows: Kilsheelan-Kilcash 3-12 Ardfinnan 0-13, Aherlow Gaels 1-11 Galtee Rovers 1-6, Killenaule 0-11 Moyne-Templetuohy 0-4 and Éire Óg Annacarty 3-20 Kiladangan 0-2.

SENIOR FOOTBALL RELEGATION

Both of the senior football championship relegation semi-finals were fixed to take place on Saturday - the pairings read as follows: Moyne-Templetuohy v Galtee Rovers and Ardfinnan v Kiladangan. However, Kiladangan made the decision to withdraw from the relegation competition and as a result self-relegated themselves (one team faces the drop to the intermediate grade this season).

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Clonmel Óg will face Moycarkey-Borris in the FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship final on the week-ending Sunday, November 10.

In the semi-finals on Saturday Clonmel Óg beat Clonmel Commercials with two points to spare (2-8 to 1-9) while Moycarkey-Borris beat Golden-Kilfeacle 2-6 to 0-8 on Sunday.

The last of the quarter-finals in the FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship took place on Wednesday, October 2 when Clonmel Óg beat Drom & Inch with six points to spare (1-9 to 0-6) at Clonoulty. The results of the other three quarter-finals read as follows: Clonmel Commercials beat Moyle Rovers (0-18 to 3-6), Golden-Kilfeacle proved too strong for Clonoulty-Rossmore (1-13 to 0-5) and Moycarkey-Borris dismissed Rockwell Rovers with just a point to spare (2-11 to 1-13).

JUNIOR A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

The FBD Insurance County Junior A Football Championship has progressed passed the semi-final stage - on Saturday Portroe beat Ballylooby-Castlegrace (2-13 to 0-11) while on Sunday Mullinahone proved too strong for Newcastle (2-11 to 0-4).

In the quarter-finals Portroe proved too strong for Solohead (3-11 to 2-9), Mullinahone got the better of Emly (3-11 to 3-5), Ballylooby-Castlegrace beat Moyle Rovers (2-7 to 1-5) and Newcastle saw off the challenge of Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams (1-12 to 0-13). In the preliminary quarter-finals Solohead beat Cahir comprehensively (6-8 to 2-10) while Moyle Rovers proved marginally too strong for Ballingarry (1-8 to 1-7).

JUNIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Two quarter-finals are scheduled to take place in the FBD Insurance County Junior B Football Championship this weekend. On Saturday Éire Óg Annacarty got the better of Kilsheelan-Kilcash (5-13 to 2-8) while on Monday Killenaule will face JK Bracken's in Littleton (2pm).

Rockwell Rovers and Lorrha-Dorrha are already through to the semi-finals - Rockwell Rovers beat Clonmel Commercials (4-7 to 2-7) in their respective quarter-final while Lorrha-Dorrha proved too strong for Moyne-Templetuohy (5-10 to 4-4).

