Tipperary stud participating in Irish Stallion Trail

Coolmore Stud near Fethard is one of the horse racing studs that will be featured on The Irish Thoroughbred Marketing (ITM) Irish Stallion Trail, which will take place on Friday January 10 and Saturday January 11.

Over 25 stallion farms will participate in the trail, which is now in its sixth year.

The trail has become an annual pilgrimage for breeders, racing professionals and racing fans, as they take the opportunity to go behind the scenes at Ireland’s world-leading thoroughbred breeding facilities.

Other studs include Ballylinch, Boardsmill, Castlehyde, Derrinstown, Gilltown, Irish National Stud, Kildangan, Rathasker and Yeomanstown.

Some of the world’s greatest stallions of both the Flat and National Hunt will be on display, including multiple champion Flat sire Galileo, leading National Hunt sire Kalanisi, multiple Group 1 sire Dark Angel and four-time Ascot Gold Cup hero Yeats.

There will also be an exciting group of new stallions to be viewed, including Royal Ascot hero Blue Point, Classic winner Phoenix Of Spain and the globe-trotting Joshua Tree.

To register for the trail or for further information including a full list of participating farms and their opening hours, visit www.itm.ie/stalliontrail.

For more sport read Tipperary player helps Shamrock Rovers win the FAI Senior Cup