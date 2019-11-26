There is a real treat in store for Tipperary rugby fans as Cashel RFC host Nenagh Ormond on Friday night

There is a real treat in store for Tipperary rugby fans on Friday, November 29 when Cashel RFC and Nenagh Ormond clash in division 2A of the Energia All-Ireland League at Spafield in Cashel (8pm).

With six rounds of games played in division 2A Cashel RFC are third in the table and a manageable eight points off top spot while Nenagh Ormond are third from bottom and really struggling having already lost four games - most recently Nenagh Ormond were beaten at home by the bottom-placed Dolphin (18-21) while Cashel RFC registered a highly-impressive win away to Ballymena (19-12).

Cashel RFC and Nenagh collided in the opening round of the prestigious Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup in Nenagh earlier this season when a composed Cashel RFC side stormed back from fourteen points adrift to beat their Tipperary rivals Nenagh Ormond (17-22). Cashel RFC trailed 3-17 early in the second half, but upped their performance a gear or three thereafter and plundered three tries to secure a famous win on Nenagh soil. Following that success Cashel RFC beat Old Crescent (38-10) and UL Bohemians (10-7) before losing out to Young Munster in the semi-finals (7-26).

And, rugby fans will be interested to note that on Friday, February 14 Cashel RFC will make the return trip to face Nenagh Ormond (8pm) in division 2A of the Energia All-Ireland League.

