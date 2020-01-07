Tipperary under-21 football championships suspended pending a rule clarification from Croke Park

The respective divisional GAA boards have been forced to suspend their under-21 football championships pending the clarification of a ruling from Croke Park. The issue concerns the eligibility of under-17 players to compete in the under-21 championship.

Under-21A and B divisional football championships were scheduled to take place this forthcoming weekend in the Mid and West Tipperary divisions, but the divisional board officers have sensibly decided to postpone those games.

In 2019 Tipperary was granted a “deviation from the rule” (rule 6.17 of the official guide) and County Board secretary Tim Floyd has again applied for a “deviation” for the 2020 season in order to allow under-17 players to compete at under-21 level. However, since the Gaelic Athletic Association's coiste bainistíochta/ard chomhairle will not meet until January 17-18 a decision on the “deviation” can't be made before then.

If Tipperary are not granted a “deviation from the rule” players born in 2003 will not be eligible to compete in the under-21 championships in the Premier County i.e. a player would have to have celebrated his 17th birthday prior to January 1.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.