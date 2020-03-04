Tipperary town Abbey CBS advance to Munster football semi final after victory over Midleton



The Abbey School, Tipperary got the better of Midleton CBS in the Páirc Uí Chaoimh all-weather field recently winning on a score line of 3-08 to 2-10 to advance into the Munster semi-final.

The match was lucky to be played in the excellent facilities in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the all-weather field and the fast nature of the pitch was conducive to a fast flowing game. The Abbey went ahead with scores from Conor Martin and a free from Orrin Jones. Midleton worked the ball well into the Abbey half and scored their first score of the match. Pin point kickouts from Taylor-Allen Flynn took advantage of the mark rule with Ben Ryan and Shane Maher excelling. On the 10 minute mark a brilliant run started from midfield was finished off by Arravale Rovers clubman, Evan Hawkins which increased the Abbey’s lead. Solid play from the full-back Kenneth Bowes made it very difficult for Midleton to score. The Abbey stayed ahead but Midleton clawed their way back into the game with half time approaching after converting a penalty just before the interval. Both teams exchanged scores but the Abbey went into half time a point up.

The second half began, with a good score from Gavin O’Meara making his presence known after coming off the bench. Another goal from Evan Hawkins saw the west Tipperary team increase their lead but a purple patch from the Cork side mid-way through the half meant the teams were level. This was compounded when Midleton scored a goal from a miscommunication in the Abbey backline. However to their credit the Abbey responded well with a quick kick out and after an incisive run from Gavin O’ Meara put him through on goal where he neatly finished the goal to the bottom corner of the net.

Further points from Micheál Lowry and Orrin Jones put the Abbey 2 points up with 3 mi

nutes to go. Great leadership from Raymond Kelly and impact from the subs brought on ensured the Abbey held back the waves of Midleton attacks. A late 45 put over the bar in the dying moments of the match from the east Cork side was too little too late as the Abbey team emerged victorious winning 3-08 to 2-10 and they now look forward to a Munster semi final in the coming week against Cork opposition

(By Brian Marnane and Caleb Molloy Hickey)

The Abbeys Team:

Taylor-Allen Flynn, Liam Carew, Kenneth Bowes, Darragh O’Brien, Aidan Duggan, Raymond Kelly, Simon Crehan, Diarmuid Kinane, Shane Maher, Micheál Lowry, Ben Ryan, Conor Martin, Orrin Jones, Evan Hawkins, Conall Grogan

Subs used: Gavin O’Meara, Conor Farrell, Stephen Dee, Gavin Cussen, Liam Hayes, Ciaran Beston, Darren Kennedy,

