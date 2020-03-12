National titles for Clonmel boxers

Clonmel boxers booked places in their respective European championships by claiming national titles at the national boxing stadium in Dublin recently.

Dean Gardiner, Ellie Mai Gardiner and Raymond Joyce will represent Ireland at international competitions in the coming weeks and months.



Raymond Joyce took the honour's in the senior cadet championships at 54kg and secured his place on the team to compete in the European senior cadet championships to be held in Tbilisi, Georgia in July.

Raymond was in fantastic form throughout the championship beating James O'Reilly, Togher 5-0 in the final to become champion.

He gave a masterclass in boxing in the semi final to beat Bernie McDonagh, Dunfanaghy 5-0 and in the quarter final he beat Drew Fitzpatrick, Saints 3-2.

Ellie Mai Gartland claimed the under 18 national title at 60kg with some solid performances to book her place on the plane to compete at the European men's and women's youth championships to be held in Budva, Montenegro in ,April.

She beat Keisha Attewell, Tobar Pheadair 3-0 in the final with a comprehensive display to take the title. Ellie Mai beat Kaci Rock, Enniskerry in the semi final on a 4-1 decision. Ellie secured a gold medal at the European Junior championships in 2018 and she has ambitions to return to the top of the podium in Montenegro.

Dean Gardiner will compete in the 91+kg superheavyweight division at the European qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which will also act as a European championships.

Dean has being preparing with the Irish team for the qualifiers at a training camp in Assisi, southern Italy and he has a vast amount of international experience, having competed in World, European and European games championships over the last few years. Boxing starts this Friday at the copper box arena, London.

