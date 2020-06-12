Tipperary GAA Scene

CUMANN NA MBUNSCOL EQUIPMENT SCHEME

Distribution of the Cumann na mBunscol equipment scheme will take place on Friday, July 3rd, in the grounds of Holycross-Ballycahill GAA Club car park from 1pm to 4pm. All equipment ordered in advance (including helmets) will be distributed to Primary Schools.

NEWPORT ROAD TO CROKER

Having started on May 13th, the Newport senior hurlers and management began 'The Road to Croker' fundraiser to raise money for Newport Day Care Centre, a great local organisation that provides a day Care Centre for the elderly people of Newport, Birdhill, Kilcommon, Rearcross, Ballinahinch, Killoscully and a meeting place where administrators, helpers, and the elderly can help one another and with a view to developing a caring community.

Into the last stages of the fundraising efforts they have raised €3,955 to date of their €5,000 target.

Anyone wishing to support the club in its final push to reach the target can do so https://www.gofundme.com/f/ newport-gaa-road-to-croker

RECENT FUNDRAISING

Many clubs in the county are not only busy volunteering since March but some are also running events within their club and community to raise funds for various charities. Congratulations to a number of teams and clubs who recently completed superb fundraising ventures.

The Tipperary Senior and Intermediate Camogie teams, along with their management teams completed their running, walking and cycling 1,000km challenge over 5 days, to raise vital funds on behalf of 3 deserving charities:

- North Tipperary Hospice

- South Tipperary Hospice

- Laura Lynn Children’s Hospice

In total they raised €8,305, well done to all.

Grangemockler-Ballyneale GAA organised the Michael Hogan Commemoration Walk with all proceeds going to Pieta House. In total the club raised €5,078.18, another excellent return. In conjunction with the fundraising a commemorative jersey was raffled among all those that gave to the fundraising appeal with Ian Brett confirmed as the winner of the jersey.

Toomevara GAA Club ran a 48 hour relay event coinciding with Darkness Into Light raising over €6,000 for Pieta House through online donations to a giving page. Healthy Club Officer Denise Haverty and her team are particularly pleased with the engagement from players, parents, club members and the community. Well done to all in Toomevara and the surrounding areas.

HEALTH & WELLBEING

A Healthy Club Officer Training Webinar will be delivered on Wednesday next, June 17th next where training will commence at 7pm and will run for approximately 1.5 hours. This training is available for any current officer who wishes to up-skill or any member who think they might be interested in the Healthy Club Project. The committee are eager to encourage clubs who are not involved in the project to make every effort to have someone log into this event. Register for this event by clicking on the link: Register for HWC Training further information if needed from chair.hwc.tipperary@gaa.ie

SYMPATHY

Ailbe O'Connell RIP. Our sympathies go to his wife, Anna, and to the family and friends of the late Ailbe O'Connell, Emly, Co Tipperary and Rathfarnham, Dublin who passed away peacefully last weekend. Ailbe was a member of the Tipperary Supporters Club Committee for many years and was a very popular and committed Tipperary Supporter. Ailbe's nephew, Danny O'Connell, is a member of the Tipperary Supporters Club Committee. Ailbe was well known and respected for his work in the licenced trade in Dublin over many years. Ní bheidh a leithéad ann arís.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh an anam dílis.