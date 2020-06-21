Tipperary GAA Scene column

CUMANN NA MBUNSCOL EQUIPMENT SCHEME



The Cumann na mBunscol School Equipment Collection Day will take place in Holycross GAA Field between 1pm and 4pm on Friday, July 3rd. All hand hygiene and social distancing rules are to be strictly adhered to.

Any helmets that have not been received by schools will be there for them to collect on the day.

This will be the only day that schools can collect all equipment ordered, so please ensure somebody representing the school is present.

Schools that are just waiting on helmets need to be present to collect their helmets.

Please have a soft or hard copy of your order form with you.

Anybody collecting gear will need to wear gloves and we encourage people to wear masks also.

Please read the following information carefully.

Park at the old dressing rooms just inside the main entrance gate on arrival.

One way system, so on arrival, please walk down behind the seats in the stand.

When exiting after collecting your gear, please walk down in front of the seats in the stand.



CLUB FUNDRAISING



Ballina #Lap4Pieta

Ballina senior hurlers were instrumental in organising a #Lap4Pieta. They asked the community to walk, run or cycle and log their distance into their #Lap4pieta on the clubs Facebook or Instagram page. They started on Monday 18th May and hoped to do a virtual Lap of Ireland starting and finishing in Ballina (3,433km) on Sunday 14th June. To date the community have walked, ran & cycled enough to cover 2.5 laps of the country and they hope to log the third lap before the closing date.

The club set-out with an initial target of €3,000 for Pieta House & quickly upped this target to €4,000. To date, the amount raised is €5,074.

https://www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/ballina-gaa- tipperary?fbclid= IwAR2Y5lR0QHXdX6Swdxh4ryP_ URmyuZHGA9vWlo5iD2fsGg5EtIFKVl agS3A



Walk, Run, Cycle Upperchurch Drombane fundraiser:

The club has organised a fundraiser on Saturday the 27th and Sunday 28th of June for their new parish walkway around their grounds in Drombane. They'd love everyone to get involved and are asking all who can to "Walk, Run or Cycle" any distance, anywhere and donate to their go fund me page. They are hoping to reach a distance of 2150km which is equal to a trip around Ireland. Please text your distance to 0879665385. The hope is that all will have a safe place to walk, away from cars and other vehicles, once the walkway is completed around the field in Drombane. The local loop walks can be journeyed, the fields, driveways and around the world everyone can contribute. The fundraiser will benefit everyone in the parish and will provide a safe place to walk or run. You can donate online at www.gofundme.com/lap-of- ireland Envelopes will be left at Ryan's shop Upperchurch and Drombane Creamery for those not so au fait with computers and who just want to donate.



BORD GÁIS ENERGY GAA LEGENDS VIRTUAL TOURS



Tipperary star Eoin Kelly and Kerry hero Dara Ó Cinnéide will be amongst the greats giving the public a unique insight into their hurling and football careers when they take part in this year’s Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Virtual Tour Series. Over the summer months they will be joined by a host of other Gaelic Games legends who will be reliving some of their proudest sporting moments in conversation with the team at the GAA Museum.

With the GAA Museum remaining closed until June 29th and restrictions on gatherings still in place, the hugely popular Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tour Series is going online and will continue to give fans a fascinating insight into these players’ careers and ongoing relationships with Gaelic Games. Similar to the traditional tours, the players will be interviewed by a GAA Museum tour guide about their career, giving people a tour through their earliest memories of playing Gaelic Games, lining out for club and county, their heroes and their Croke Park memories, with the public able to watch online.

As well as Kelly and Ó Cinnéide, GAA legends including Terence McNaughton (Antrim), Jamesie O’Connor (Clare), Steven McDonnell (Armagh), Joe Connolly (Galway), Rena Buckley (Cork) and Stefan White (Louth) will reflect on their lives lived immersed in Gaelic Games. The virtual tour series begins on Wednesday, June 17th with Jamesie O’Connor with a new tour being released each Wednesday thereafter.

Each of these special tours will offer GAA fans an unforgettable opportunity to get an exclusive glimpse into the making of a legend.

Confirmed Legends 2020

· Hurling – Terence ‘McNaughton (Antrim), Jamesie O’Connor (Clare), Eoin Kelly (Tipperary) and Joe Connolly (Galway)

· Football – Steven McDonnell (Armagh), Dara Ó Cinnéide (Kerry), Stefan White (Louth)

· Camogie and Football – Rena Buckley (Cork)

Bord Gáis Energy Retail Director Colin Bebbington said; “We’re proud of our 12-year partnership with the GAA and delighted to launch the 2020 Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tour series in a new online format. During these unprecedented times we hope that with these special tours, GAA fans will enjoy the opportunity to go behind-the-scenes as the Legends reflect on their career and share personal memories and anecdotes of playing big match days with club and county in Croke Park.

“With GAA fans having to do without the games they love so much for the past few months we really think that our legends tours will whet the appetite of all those supporters who are anxiously waiting for the return of the Championship.”

Niamh McCoy, Director at the GAA Museum added; “The Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tours are always a highlight of our summer season at the GAA Museum. Our visitors get a chance to really get under the skin of GAA greats and hear about life behind-the-scenes on big match days at Croke Park. This year, by moving the tours online we’re bringing this unique experience to a wider audience and we hope the magic of these player memories will be felt by GAA fans around the country and beyond. The GAA Museum team constantly work to bring a living history of Gaelic Games to our visitors, and this partnership with Bord Gáis Energy has allowed us to continue to do that, even during these challenging times. We’d like to thank all the wonderful players for taking the time to tell us their stories.

Eoin Kelly captained Tipperary to the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2010, the day the Premier County famously ended Kilkenny’s hopes of five All-Ireland titles in-a-row. Dara Ó Cinnéide is a three-time All-Ireland winner with Kerry and he lifted Sam Maguire as captain in 2004.

The forthcoming 2020 Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Virtual Tours at Croke Park are as follows:

· Wednesday 17th June Jamesie O’Connor (Clare)

· Wednesday 24th June Steven McDonnell (Armagh)

· Wednesday 1st July Terence McNaughton (Antrim)

· Wednesday 8th July Dara Ó Cinnéide (Kerry)

· Wednesday 15th July Eoin Kelly (Tipperary)

· Wednesday 22nd July Stefan White (Louth)

· Wednesday 29th July Joe Connolly (Galway)

· Wednesday 5th August Rena Buckley (Cork)

The Bord Gáis Energy Legends Virtual Tour series can be viewed on Bord Gáis Energy’s Rewards Club webpage bordgaisenergy.ie/my-rewards and the official GAA website gaa.ie and on crokepark.ie/legends