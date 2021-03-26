Tipperary GAA Scene

Oisín Williams Kilruane MacDonaghs (2004-2021)

The tragic and unexpected death of sixteen-year-old of Oisín Williams, Deerpark, Cloughjordan has stunned the parish, the Kilruane MacDonaghs Club and the wider GAA community.

In light of the tragic death of Oisín, the Kilruane MacDonaghs senior hurlers, who organised a very successful Cheltenham Prediction Fundraiser, have decided to donate €500 to the Juvenile Club to provide counselling for younger players in the club at the appropriate time and €500 will also be donated to Pieta House.

Tipperary GAA extends our Sympathies to his father Pat, mother Liz, brothers Thomas, David and Páidi, sisters Leah & Ciara, his grandparents Pat & Noreen and extended family.

May he Rest in Peace.

Health and Wellbeing

The role of the Healthy Club Officer is to help your club become a safe and healthier place for everyone to enjoy. Currently there are twenty-nine registered Healthy Club Officers in the county all of whom have been incredibly involved in their club and local community over the past twelve months helping them navigate through Covid19 and return to play.

Clubs are participating already in the project without realising it. Club members regularly organise talks on various topics such as drug and alcohol abuse, gambling awareness, road, and water safety.

Members also through their club help and participate in park runs, organise fundraising for good causes within their overall community, and clubs regularly allow facilities to be used by local community groups not affiliated to the GAA. The list is endless.

However, it is disappointing that all club executives have not appointed at least one person to co-ordinate the wonderful work that is already taking place within their structure. To encourage more clubs become involved in the project a Zoom conference will be held on April 13th @ 8pm. Club Chairpersons are asked to appoint at least one person to participate in this event.

Registration is required please email details of the name, club and email of the person/ people nominated to chair.hwc.tipperay@gaa.ie closing date for registration is Thursday April 8th. Healthy Club Officers already registered will be contacted separately.

The HSE Health and Wellbeing Positive Psychology and Happiness webinar will be held on March 31st @ 2pm. This webinar will take the opportunity to share tips on how to build happiness into our lives by using positive psychology. This webinar is free; however, registration is required and can be done through ehealthireland.ie and scrolling through the March calendar of events.

Ard Chomhairle Update

See below an update following a scheduled online meeting of the GAA’s Ard Chomhairle last Saturday:

1. Central Council has approved the decision by An Coiste Bainistíochta to extend the special emergency powers of Coiste Bainistíochta until May 21 and the same for county committees/provincial councils until May 17.

2. The Association is preparing to undertake a new strategic plan for the five years to 2026.

3. Recent Covid developments in the Six Counties were noted and a Covid Advisory Group meeting will take place next week to discuss the next steps.

4. In view of the ongoing Covid situation the Association has temporarily set aside the standard membership deadline of March 31 for 2021. A new date will be advised well in advance of clubs returning to training and playing.

5. Central Council considered options for preserving loss of wages cover for injured players in the context of the financial challenges facing the Association and will return to this topic in the near future.

The Gaelic Games Player Pathway

The Gaelic Games Player Pathway is designed around a set of principles that align with the core values of the GAA, the LGFA & Camogie Associations, ensuring opportunities for everyone to experience Gaelic Games whilst providing the very best, most valid development experiences possible for all of our players. The Player Pathway is based on the FTEM athlete development framework, empirical evidence and international best practice. It consists of three main pathway phases; Foundation, Talent and Elite/High Performance which in turn, are further sub-divided into eight sub-phases. The pathway is not linear with the players connection with their club maintained even if they play at inter-county level.

The pathway is underpinned by six key principles:

Club is Core - Club is central to nurturing a love and passion for our games and sustaining communities and lifelong participation.

Player Centred - We develop the player and the person.

Quality Coaching Experiences - Our coaches create an enjoyable coaching environment to meet needs and welfare of the player.

Connection - Our pathway promotes connection through relationship building opportunities, communication and teamwork.

Inclusive - Gaelic Games are for All, regardless of abilities, background, beliefs or identities.

As Many as Possible for as Long as Possible - Our Pathway prioritises long-term development with a games programme that supports recruitment, development and retention of players.

Key to the implementation of the pathway will be provision of meaningful games programmes, quality coaching and player development inputs appropriate to their age and stage on the pathway. The three Associations will be working closely together to align our supports and services especially in the area of coach education where we are collaborating on the developing a new coaching pathway – one that builds on recent development of the first common coach education course – the Introduction to Coaching Gaelic Games which is for all entry coaches male and female.

Over the coming period all three association will be engaging with all stakeholders at club and county level to introduce and educate everyone on how the new pathway will make a difference on the ground. The first step on this road will be the opportunity for coaches to engage in an online course available through www.learning.gaa.ie

A Feast Of Fundraisers This Easter Weekend

Loughmore-Castleiney GAA Club 5k Fundraiser

Loughmore Castleiney GAA are asking you to join with them and walk, run or cycle 5k over the Easter weekend (2nd April - 5th April) in support of their development fund.

Our Club is undergoing a once in a lifetime development of facilities which when complete will see a fully lit all weather pitch, ball wall, realigned senior pitch, redesigned juvenile pitch and a community walkway. This will be a massive benefit to the whole community, so we encourage as many people as possible to get out and enjoy the 5k with your family in your club or county colours.

If you can help us in any way to support the financial costs we would be delighted, and donations can be made on our go fund me page with the link to be found on all the club social media pages.

If you would like to take part you can donate through the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/LC-Club-Development

Gortnahoe-Glengoole Virtual 5k Fundraiser

Gortnahoe Glengoole Adult GAA club along with the Ladies Football Club and Camoige Clubs have announced a charity virtual 5k on Easter weekend from 2nd - 5th April. The event will be in commemoration of Sheelagh Duggan Dooley who recently lost her short battle with Sarcoma cancer on New Year’s Eve. The club are inviting all club players ,members and families along with Sheelagh’s family and wide circle of friends to walk, jog or run 5km in club gear or red colours and post a picture using the hashtag #ggsdd5k. A GoFundMe page has been set up and we encourage all participants to donate. Sheelaghs’s husband Aidan is a former Chairman of the Gortnahoe Glengoole Juvenile GAA club and was also a coach of numerous underage teams. Her daughter Katie is a current player with both the Ladies Football and Camoige clubs. Sheelagh’s son Robbie has played at all levels for the club until he recently moved to England. Her brother Tommy was part of the intermediate hurling team that won the county championship in 2020. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Palliative Department, Dunmore Wing, Waterford Regional Hospital who cared for Sheelagh and her family. If you would like to get involved you can visit the go fund me page: https://www.gofundme.com/.../sheelagh-duggan-dooley

Lattin Cullen 5K Fun Run / Walk

Lattin Cullen GAA Club has had great success in recent years with fundraising from “Strictly Club Dancing” to “Lattin’s Got Talent” all raising much needed funds for the new clubhouse and upkeep of our pitch. We now have fantastic facilities with our new fully lighted walkway which is available to use every day until 10pm every night.

Last year’s fundraiser the club raised over five and a half thousand euros in aid of South Tipperary Hospice with their 5km walk. As this was such a success and everyone enjoyed it so much, they have decided to do another one this year. So as part of the club development plan they are doing a 5km Walk/Run/Cycle over the Easter Weekend to purchase equipment for the club’s new gym and to buy a mower for the upkeep of the pitch, which is vital to all the players. The club would like everyone to take a selfie video or picture and share with them on twitter using #LattinCullenGAA you can do it anywhere in the world once within your 5km. Your support is greatly appreciated for this fundraiser and the club thanks everyone who has supported them throughout the years. Lattin Cullen GAA Club urge everyone to Stay Safe and they look forward to seeing you all soon. If you would like to take part in the fundraiser please use the following link: www.idonate.ie/LattinCullenGAA

