Tipperary are third favourites to retain the Munster senior football championship.

They are rated as a 12-1 chance behind odds-on favourites Kerry- who are a virtually unbackable 1-6 - and Cork, who are 4-1.

Limerick and Clare are 100-1 each while Waterford are 200-1.

The Premier County secured the title in spectacular style last year, beating Cork in the final at Pairc Uí Chaoimh.

It was their first success in 85 years and came a day after the Bloody Sunday 100th anniversary celebrations.

