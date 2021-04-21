Tipperary are third favourites to retain the Munster senior football championship
Kerry the raging hot favourites in the province
Tipperary captain Conor Sweeney led his team to an historic Munster senior football championship success last year
Tipperary are third favourites to retain the Munster senior football championship.
They are rated as a 12-1 chance behind odds-on favourites Kerry- who are a virtually unbackable 1-6 - and Cork, who are 4-1.
Limerick and Clare are 100-1 each while Waterford are 200-1.
The Premier County secured the title in spectacular style last year, beating Cork in the final at Pairc Uí Chaoimh.
It was their first success in 85 years and came a day after the Bloody Sunday 100th anniversary celebrations.
