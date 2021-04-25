Changes to fixture list for two race meetings in Tipperary

Horse Racing Ireland has announced fixture list alterations for June in order, it says, to accommodate the racing industry participants and to assist racecourses in maximising their streaming rights income.

The evening meeting scheduled for Powerstown Park, Clonmel on Friday, June 11 now becomes an afternoon meeting.

The evening meeting in Tipperary on Thursday, June 24 has now been transferred to an evening meeting on Wednesday, June 30.



This will form a two-day Tipperary meeting, featuring The Tipperary 2-y-o Stakes (listed) on Wednesday, June 30 and The Grimes Hurdle (Grade 3) on Thursday, July 1 as part of an all-National Hunt card.

For more Tipperary sport see Dorothy Wall and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe on the scoresheet as Ireland women's rugby team defeats Italy