Honours even between Ballyporeen and Eire Og in Tipperary county senior football championship

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill 0-9 Ballyporeen 0-9



A draw was a fitting result to this FBD Insurance group two, round two, county senior football championship game at Bansha on Saturday evening.

Played in a constant drizzle throughout, this game never reached the expected heights. Two points was the most that separated the sides in a game that never really got going.

Eire Og will rue the missed chances, as they failed to convert possession into scores with some wayward shooting in front of goal. Ballyporeen, on the other hand, were more economical and will feel that they let the game slip in the final quarter, having got back into the game and going two up with five minutes remaining.

Eire Og fought back in those last five minutes, and points from Seanie Ryan and Mickey Bradshaw gave them a share of the spoils.

Ballyporeen were quickly out of the traps and Christy English registered the opening score of the game inside the first minute. Eire Og equalised two minutes later when Paul Downey kicked over a long- range effort.

Downey was Eire Og's best player, with most of their play going through him around the middle of the park. Eire Og worked the ball well through the lines to their forwards but the final ball let them down on numerous occasions.

Donal O’Dwyer edged them back in front with a ninth minute score at the village end before goalkeeper Darragh Mooney put them two up when he converted a 45. A converted free from Conor Sweeney cut the deficit to the minimum, 0-3 to 0-2, as the water break approached.

The second quarter continued in the same vein, with Eire Og shading the play with some good build-ups, only to be let down by their shooting. They did however stretch out their lead to three by the 20th minute with two good points from Kevin Fox and Brian Fox.

Ballyporeen finished the half well with a Conor Sweeney point after 24 minutes and another from Fionan O’Sullivan on the stroke of half time, to leave one between the sides at the break, Eire Og 0-5, Ballyporeen 0-4.

Ballyporeen got the opening score of the second half, inside a minute, when Fionan O’Sullivan cut through the centre of the Eire Og defence and kicked the equaliser. Kevin Fox replied for the men from the west with a similar score at the far end. For the next seven or eight minutes Eire Og played their best football, but were unable to convert possession into scores.

Ballyporeen were very disciplined in defence, but on ten minutes Kevin Fox converted a free to put Eire Og two up. Eoin Morrissey cut the deficit to the minimum before the water break, setting up a do-or-die final quarter.

Ballyporeen attacked from the restart and played their best football during this final quarter, but the Eire Og defence held firm until Conor Sweeney kicked a huge point from out the field in the 20th minute to tie up the game for the third time.

Fionan O’Sullivan put over another within a minute to ease the south side in front. At this stage Ballyporeen were dictating proceedings and when Sweeney converted a free, with eight minutes remaining, to go two up, it looked as if Eire Og were in trouble.

However they battled on and were rewarded with a point from Seanie Ryan on 25 minutes to narrow the gap to one. Then Mikey Bradshaw equalised from a narrow angle with two minutes remaining.

In the closing stages, both sides missed chances and had to settle for a share of the points at the final whistle.

It’s all to play for in the final round three games in two weeks time.

Scorers:

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill: Kevin Fox (0-3, 1 free), Darragh Mooney (0-1, 45), Paul Downey (0-1), Donal O’Dwyer (0-1), Brian Fox (0-1), Seanie Ryan (0-1), Mikey Bradshaw (0-1).

Ballyporeen: Conor Sweeney (0-4, 2 frees), Fionan O’Sullivan (0-3,1 free), Eoin Morrissey (0-1), Christy English (0-1).

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill: Darragh Mooney, Stephen McDonald, Paul Devlin, Mikey Bradshaw, Diarmaid Ryan, Brian Fox, Connie Bradshaw, Eoin Bradshaw, Tom Fox, Donal O’Dwyer, Paidi O’Dwyer, Seanie Ryan, Paul Downey, Kevin Fox, Cian Mooney.

Subs used: Conor O’Brien, Dinny Crosse, Paudie Bradshaw.

Ballyporeen: Mikey Sweeney, Seamus O’Callaghan, Paraic Cole, Eoin Morrissey, Noel Vaughan, Oisin Brennan, John O’Callaghan, Dean Finn, Riain O’Callaghan, Thomas Vaughan, Conor Sweeney, Tommy Sweeney, Christy English, Darragh Lyons, Fionan O’Sullivan.

Subs used: Adrian English.

Referee: Seanie Peters (Aherlow).