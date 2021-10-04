Eire Og bow out of county Tipperary senior football championship despite five-point win

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill 1-9 Kilsheelan Kilcash 0-7

Kilsheelan Kilcash maintained their position at the top of group 2 of the FBD Insurance county senior football championship, despite going down to Eire Og Annacarty Donohill at Boherlahan on Sunday afternoon.

Already assured of a quarter-final place before the game, Kilsheelan made some changes to their usual lineout, but this did in no way take from the Eire Og performance, as they played with confidence from the outset.

Going into Sunday’s encounter, Eire Og knew that not only had they to win in order to advance to the quarter-finals, but were also dependent on the outcome of the other group 2 game between Ballyporeen and Moyne Templetuohy. In the end they lost out to Ballyporeen on score difference for a quarter-final place.

Eire Og dictated the pace and the trend of this game from the outset and Dinny Crosse got them off the mark after two minutes. Connie Bradshaw doubled their tally six minutes later.

Kilsheelan missed a few chances of opening their account early on when they failed to convert a couple of close range frees. Tom Fox made it three nil with a good score after eleven minutes and Cian Mooney got in for the only goal of the game on the quarter hour mark, just before the water break.

After the water break, Eire Og continued to keep up the pressure but failed to add to their tally. Emmet Butler got the south men on the scoreboard after nineteen minutes but Dinny Crosse, from play, and Darragh Mooney from a long-range free kept Eire Og ticking over on the scoreboard.

Kilsheelan finished the half well with two late scores from Evan Comerford’s long-range free and a point from play by Billy O’Connor to leave the half time score Eire Og 1-5, Kilsheelan 0-3.

Kilsheelan showed much more urgency at the start of the second half but were unable to make inroads into the Eire Og lead. Dinny Crosse and Paul Denn exchanged points in the opening five minutes.

Eire Og continued to take the game to their opponents and points from Dinny Crosse, from a free, and Paul Downey had them seven to the good after ten minutes. Kilsheelan kept up the pressure and an Evan Comerford converted free left six between the sides at the second half water break.

The final quarter was Kilsheelan’s best period of the game, in so far as they kept Eire Og down to a single point during this time. Luke Kiely and Barry Kehoe got in for points while Dinny Crosse got the only Eire Og score during this final quarter.

Eire Og will rue missed chances during this contest, when they were very much on top, those missed chances effectively the difference between advancing to the quarter-finals and being knocked out of the championship. They now go into the Cusack Cup, needing to win their opening game to avoid going down the relegation route, while Kilsheelan go forward as group winners to the quarter final.

With score difference deciding the runner-up spot in the group and a place in the quarter finals at stake between Eire Og and Ballyporeen, surely both of the group 2 games should have started at the same time and not have had a one-hour difference in the throw-in times.

Scorers: Eire Og: Dinny Crosse (0-5, 3 frees), Cian Mooney (1-0), Connie Bradshaw (0-1), Tom Fox (0-1), Darragh Mooney (0-1 free), Paul Downey (0-1).

Kilsheelan Kilcash: Evan Comerford (0-2 frees), Emmet Butler (0-1), Billy O’Connor (0-1), Paul Denn (0-1), Luke Kiely (0-1), Barry Kehoe (0-1 free).

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill: Darragh Mooney, Stephen McDonald, Paul Devlin, Conor Devlin, Josh Quinn, Brian Fox, Mikey Bradshaw, Eoin Bradshaw, Tom Fox, Paul Downey, Donal O’Dwyer, Dinny Crosse, Connie Bradshaw, Kevin Fox, Cian Mooney. Subs used: Diarmaid Ryan, Aidan Griffin, Seanie Ryan.

Kilsheelan Kilcash: Evan Comerford, Sean Ryan, Conor Murphy, Kevin Guiry, Emmet Butler, Eoin Kehoe, Conor Neville, Aidan Quigley, Billy Murphy, Barry Kehoe, Paul Denn, Aidan Keane, Jamie Roche, Darragh Kelly, Billy O’Connor.

Subs used: Kevin Larkin, Paul Maher, Shane Egan.

Referee: Seanie Peters (Aherlow).