Late show from Brackens sends Killenaule out

A late, late point from the boot of Paddy Cadell has sent Killenaule crashing out of the championship in a tough contest played in Templetuohy this evening.

Cadell slotted what proved to be the last kick of the game from a tough position to sink Killenaule who led for most of the match after taking a six-point lead into half-time.

Two first half goals from veteran forward Micheal Doyle looked like it would be enough for the south outfit to see out the game, but the Templemore men had other ideas, and despite leaving it for the last quarter, they clicked up the gears to score five points and clinch victory.

Killenaule needed a win to have any hope of getting out of the group, but just couldn't hold out long enough to give themselves the opportunity, while the other game in Group 4 seen Loughmore/Castleiney claim victory against Rockwell Rovers on a scoreline of 2-10 to 0-7.

The win sees Brackens claim top spot in the group while last years county finalist Loughmore/Castleiney will have to settle for second spot.

For full match report see next week's Tipperary Star newspaper.