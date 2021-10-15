Tipperary Blueway will form part of the route for Clonmel Duathlon

Organised by the dedicated race committee of Clonmel Triathlon Club, the Camida Clonmel Duathlon will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, October 25 at Ferryhouse, Clonmel, just off the Bulmers roundabout on the N24.

After successful events pre-Covid, the committee is delighted that David Anchell and his team at Camida have come on board with them again this year for this duathlon, which is a Triathlon Ireland sanctioned event.

A duathlon is an endurance event consisting of a run, cycle and a second run. It is a continuously timed event. The person to complete the course in the shortest time is declared the winner. No special equipment is required to do a duathlon. A good pair of runners, a roadworthy bike and helmet are the key items. Suitable clothing for weather on the day is advisable. A certain level of fitness is required as the run is four kilometres, the cycle is 23 kilometres and the last run is four kilometres.

Check out the Facebook page Camida Clonmel Duathlon for training tips and up to date race news, including a Clonmel-based duathlon training course for several weeks leading up to the race. The committee encourages beginners, new to sport, to enter. There is a relay option so there could be one cyclist and one runner on a team, or two runners and one cyclist.

The race headquarters is the Ferryhouse complex on the Waterford road, which has ample parking and is a great location for such an event. As Covid is still very much with us, competitors won’t be able to use changing rooms or showers. Toilet facilities will be provided.

Above: Elaine Hogan, who will be competing in her first tri related event; Aidan Lonergan, Camida and David Hogan, race committee are looking forward to the Camida Clonmel Duathlon on October 25



The four kilometres run course will start in Ferryhouse and athletes will be directed towards Clonmel, turning left and running through Mulcahy Park and another left turn will bring participants back towards Ferryhouse along the Blueway by the banks of the River Suir. The run course is flat and fast.

Once back at Ferryhouse, the athletes will enter transition, pick up their bikes and begin the 23 kilometres cycle. The bike course will start by crossing the 330-year-old Sir Thomas’ Bridge before heading toward Kilsheelan, on a very sheltered and undulating road along the foot of the Comeraghs. A sharp left-hand turn will bring the cyclists through the picturesque village of Kilsheelan and left again back towards Clonmel on the main Waterford road. This section of road is flat and fast, with a great road surface.

At the Bulmers roundabout all athletes will again turn left and begin their second lap on the bike before returning to Ferryhouse to start the second four kilometres run. They will finish the race beside the transition area.

The race will start at 11am. The athletes will be well looked after, with 40 marshals to ensure their enjoyment, along with members of the Gardaí and Tipperary Civil Defence. The organisers are also grateful to Tipperary County Council for their expert input into the successful running of this event.

Excellent prizes will be on offer and entrants will also receive a goody bag. A DJ will keep things rocking before and during the race. All in all it promises to be a great day for race entrants.

There is online registration only at https://www.triathlon ireland.com/Events/Race- Calendar/.

No entries will be taken on race day.

Clonmel Triathlon Club was formed in October 2014 by a local group. The idea was to put in place swim/bike/run training to facilitate people from Clonmel and surrounding areas with a similar interest, and also to put in place a solid foundation for the sport to grow in the future.