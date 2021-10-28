Special show will preview Tipperary ladies football adult county finals

Caitlin Kennedy is on the Aherlow team that will face Brian Borus in the Camida Tipperary senior A ladies football final
This Saturday night, October 30 Tipperary Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA), in association with CK Streaming, will host a special preview show to promote all its adult county finals.
The preview show will be held in Cahir House Hotel in front of a live studio audience, commencing at 7pm.
Guests will preview the games and members of all the competing teams will give their thoughts ahead of the finals.
Caitlin Kennedy is on the Aherlow team that will face Brian Borus in the Camida Tipperary senior A ladies football final
Pictured are: Karl Thompson, Jaye Cilvinas, Aisling Kinane, Daniel Connery, youth officer, Ella Ryan, Mark Ryan and Donnacha Quigley who played in the National Finals at Portmarnock Golf Club on Sunda
John McGrath will be hoping to follow up his scintillating display against Kilruane MacDonaghs when Loughmore Castleiney meet Borris-Ileigh in Sunday's county senior hurling championship semi-final
Sheelagh Chadwick: Continues Nenagh branch's weekly exercise and singing programme in Nenagh Pastoral Centre
Muireann Duffy (left) and Hazel Brennan after last Sunday's Munster Even Age Cross Country Championships held at The Turnpike. Muireann won a Munster gold.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.