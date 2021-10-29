West Tipperary junior A football final will be played next Tuesday

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams captain Michael Shanahan
The AIB West Tipperary junior A football final has been confirmed for next Tuesday night, November 2, when Sean Treacys and Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams will face each other in Cappawhite.
The throw-in will be at 7.45pm for a repeat of the 2017 decider.
Kickhams are through to the final for the first time in four years, after they beat Emly 2-13 to 2-5 in the semi-final.
2019 champions Sean Treacys had a comfortable 0-12 to 0-3 win over Arravale Rovers in the other semi-final.
Caitlin Kennedy is on the Aherlow team that will face Brian Borus in the Camida Tipperary senior A ladies football final
Pictured are: Karl Thompson, Jaye Cilvinas, Aisling Kinane, Daniel Connery, youth officer, Ella Ryan, Mark Ryan and Donnacha Quigley who played in the National Finals at Portmarnock Golf Club on Sunda
John McGrath will be hoping to follow up his scintillating display against Kilruane MacDonaghs when Loughmore Castleiney meet Borris-Ileigh in Sunday's county senior hurling championship semi-final
