This weekend's soccer fixtures in South Tipperary

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27
FAI Youth Cup 3rd Round
St Michael’s v Moyne Villa or Colga FC, 2pm M Duffy, J Lyons, P Keane
Wexford Albion v Galbally United 2pm
TSDL Youths Division 1
Peake Villa v Cahir Park, 2:30pm M Jordan
Cullen Lattin v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer
TSDL Youths Division 2
Clonmel Celtic v Cashel Town, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Bansha Celtic v Slievenamon Celtic, 2:30pm M Coady
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28
FAI Junior Cup 4th Round
St Michael’s v Ashbourne United, 2pm P Keane, J Lyons, G Ward
Peake Villa v Trim Celtic, 2pm M Duffy, M Jordan, J O’Dwyer
Mullingar Town v Clonmel Town, 2pm
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Vee Rovers v Two Mile Borris, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Tipperary Cup 1st Round
Wilderness Rovers v Glengoole United, 2pm M Coady
Paddy Purtill Cup 1st Round
Tipperary Town v Mullinahone, 11am J Lyons
Cullen Lattin v Clonmel Town, 2pm B O’Donoghue
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Clonmel Celtic v Kilsheelan United, 11:30am N Coughlan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Dualla v Suirside, 11:30am J O’Dwyer
Killenaule Rovers v Powerstown, 11:30am M Coady
Two Mile Borris v Burncourt Celtic, 11:30am M Jordan
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4
Tipperary Youth Cup, 2nd Round
Peake Villa v Galbally United
Clonmel Celtic v Bansha Celtic
Cullen Lattin v St Michael’s
Cahir Park v Cashel Town
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Peake Villa v St Michael’s
Bansha Celtic v Cashel Town
Glengoole United v Two Mile Borris
Clonmel Town v Vee Rovers
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Wilderness Rovers v Peake Villa
Tipperary Town v Clonmel Celtic
Cullen Lattin v St Michael’s
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Mullinahone v Clonmel Celtic
Galbally United v Kilsheelan United
Rosegreen Rangers v Cashel Town (prov.)
Clonmel Town v St Nicholas
Peter O’Reilly Cup 2nd Round
Suirside v Moyglass United
Donohill and District v Bansha Celtic
Killenaule Rovers v Two Mile Borris
Tipperary Town v Clerihan
