26 Nov 2021

This weekend's soccer fixtures in South Tipperary

Peake Villa’s Donncha Troy in action against St Michael’s in last Saturday’s FAI Youths Cup game played at the Complex in Tipperary Town. Picture: Michael Boland

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27

FAI Youth Cup 3rd Round
St Michael’s v Moyne Villa or Colga FC, 2pm M Duffy, J Lyons, P Keane
Wexford Albion v Galbally United 2pm
TSDL Youths Division 1
Peake Villa v Cahir Park, 2:30pm M Jordan
Cullen Lattin v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer


TSDL Youths Division 2
Clonmel Celtic v Cashel Town, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Bansha Celtic v Slievenamon Celtic, 2:30pm M Coady

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28

FAI Junior Cup 4th Round
St Michael’s v Ashbourne United, 2pm P Keane, J Lyons, G Ward
Peake Villa v Trim Celtic, 2pm M Duffy, M Jordan, J O’Dwyer
Mullingar Town v Clonmel Town, 2pm
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Vee Rovers v Two Mile Borris, 2:30pm N Coughlan


Tipperary Cup 1st Round
Wilderness Rovers v Glengoole United, 2pm M Coady

Paddy Purtill Cup 1st Round
Tipperary Town v Mullinahone, 11am J Lyons
Cullen Lattin v Clonmel Town, 2pm B O’Donoghue
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Clonmel Celtic v Kilsheelan United, 11:30am N Coughlan


Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Dualla v Suirside, 11:30am J O’Dwyer
Killenaule Rovers v Powerstown, 11:30am M Coady
Two Mile Borris v Burncourt Celtic, 11:30am M Jordan

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4

Tipperary Youth Cup, 2nd Round
Peake Villa v Galbally United
Clonmel Celtic v Bansha Celtic
Cullen Lattin v St Michael’s
Cahir Park v Cashel Town

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Peake Villa v St Michael’s
Bansha Celtic v Cashel Town
Glengoole United v Two Mile Borris
Clonmel Town v Vee Rovers


Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Wilderness Rovers v Peake Villa
Tipperary Town v Clonmel Celtic
Cullen Lattin v St Michael’s


Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Mullinahone v Clonmel Celtic
Galbally United v Kilsheelan United
Rosegreen Rangers v Cashel Town (prov.)
Clonmel Town v St Nicholas


Peter O’Reilly Cup 2nd Round
Suirside v Moyglass United
Donohill and District v Bansha Celtic
Killenaule Rovers v Two Mile Borris
Tipperary Town v Clerihan

