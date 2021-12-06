All the weekend soccer results from County Tipperary's TS&DL

All the weekend soccer results from the Tipperary Southern & District League, a weekend in which St Michael's made a huge Premier League statement in Thurles!
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4
Tipperary Youth Cup, 2nd Round
Peake Villa 2 – 2 Galbally United (AET Galbally United win 3-2 on penalties)
Clonmel Celtic 1 – 2 Bansha Celtic
Cullen Lattin 3 – 4 St Michael’s (AET 2-2 FT)
Cahir Park v Cashel Town (off)
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Peake Villa 0 – 4 St Michael’s
Bansha Celtic 1 – 2 Cashel Town
Glengoole United 3 – 8 Two Mile Borris
Clonmel Town 6 – 0 Vee Rovers
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Wilderness Rovers 4 – 0 Peake Villa
Tipperary Town 1 – 4 Clonmel Celtic
Cullen Lattin 6 – 3 St Michael’s
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Mullinahone v Clonmel Celtic (off)
Galbally United 5 – 0 Kilsheelan United
Rosegreen Rangers 2 – 2 Cashel Town
Clonmel Town 2 – 0 St Nicholas
Peter O’Reilly Cup 2nd Round
Suirside 1 – 3 Moyglass United (AET 1-1 FT)
Donohill and District v Bansha Celtic (off)
Killenaule Rovers 3 – 1 Two Mile Borris
Tipperary Town 0 – 4 Clerihan
