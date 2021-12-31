Warning that Tipperary GAA must avoid falling behind its competitors

The Tipperary County GAA Board needs to appoint a director of hurling, according to Liam O’Shea, the board’s commercial advisor who has also acted as logistics manager of the county senior hurling team for the last number of years.

In his report to the recent county convention he stated “there is an urgent need for the appointment of a high calibre, experienced person with the authority to implement any changes he/she sees fit in how the county’s coaching structures are operated, from underage all the way up to senior.

“He/she must also be capable of setting up a first class technical academy and we must have the patience to allow it to develop and grow, as without a doubt this will take a few years to get results.

“If we do not do this, we will not maintain the elite level status to support the commercial activities.

O’Shea is also proposing the development of a clear, uniform and identifiable Tipperary brand across all aspects of Gaelic games in the county.

“We need a consistent and integrated approach to the promotion of that brand across all platforms.It should be easy to recognise what it means to follow Tipperary as a fan or play for Tipperary as a player in hurling, football, camogie and ladies football.

“Our brand should reflect our history but be modern and forward-looking, embracing women and men, young and old, national and international and be multi-cultural in orientation.”

He is also advocating the development of a tiered commercial structure and resource to ensure the maximisation of this Tipperary brand, which he believes is currently undervalued and under promoted.

“The perfect example of this is our jersey sponsorship, currently at the end of its three-year deal, which has been consistently undervalued given the heritage of the jersey, its international appeal and the success of the flagship team (the senior hurlers) in the past decade.

“There are opportunities to sell multiple sponsorship deals in relation to the jersey and the blue and gold banner.”

Liam O’Shea also says the development of Semple Stadium can yield significant financial rewards over and above existing returns.

He says this can be done through investment in new hospitality and catering facilities; a structural update of an ageing Semple Stadium infrastructure; a naming rights sponsor for the stadium; GAA tours, a multi-media library and museum in Semple Stadium; and a new commercial plan for the stadium that includes major concerts and Feile events.

He also suggests the development of the Dome, “an asset that is currently underutilised, as a revenue- generating venue for a variety of initiatives and events.”

He also stresses the importance of developing new pitches, specifically a 4G pitch, and other high-performance facilities in association with LIT Thurles.

He says that Dr Morris Park in Thurles is another major asset that can be even further utilised to enhance the Tipperary brand.

“The creation of Tipp GAA TV would allow Tipperary GAA to control all its own media obligations, as well as enabling the continuation and growth of live streaming of games and other events that could generate revenue streams.

“Developing the Tipperary brand will generate significant funds. The brand is already well known but can be taken to a new level, nationally and internationally, by acting on these recommendations.

“A brand evaluation of Tipperary GAA needs to be completed to ascertain what can be realistically expected from the process.

“I have no doubt that circa €2 million-plus is a very realistic figure to be generated.

“We should set a high bar in relation to our goals and objectives and the first step is to value our product properly to reflect our history and ambition for the future.

“We must create a system where strength and conditioning, flexibility and agility, and injury prevention expertise is always available to our players and that they are prepared physically, from an early age, to be ready to play at the top inter-county level”, he stated, describing the alliance with Setanta College as “a logical move.”

“It is imperative that an overall strategic vision for Tipperary GAA is developed as a matter of urgency and that plans and processes are immediately put in place.

“Failure to do so will see us lag well behind our competitors, both on and off the field.

“There is no time to waste. The way to honour our current and former heroes is to ensure that we develop future heroes through smart and judicious investment now,” Liam O’Shea concluded.