Weekend soccer fixtures in south Tipperary for youths and juniors

Soccer matches will be played this Saturday and Sunday in the Tipperary Southern and District League
The following are the fixtures in the Tipperary Southern and District (TSDL) soccer league for this weekend -
Saturday January 8
Munster Youth Cup third round
Clonmel Town v Peake Villa, 2pm J Lyons
St Michael’s v Galbally United, 2pm P Keane
Tipperary Youth Cup second round
Cahir Park v Cashel Town, 2pm E Ryan
Tipperary Youths League Division 2
Bansha Celtic v Slievenamon Celtic, 2:30pm J O Dwyer
Clonmel Celtic v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm M Corrigan
Sunday January 9
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Two Mile Borris v St Michael’s, 2:30pm M Jordan
Clonmel Town v Cashel Town, 2:30pm J Lyons
Vee Rovers v Peake Villa, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Glengoole United v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm G Ward
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Tipperary Town v Wilderness Rovers, 11:30am P Keane
Peake Villa v Clonmel Celtic, 11:30am M Duffy
Old Bridge v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm M Coady
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Cashel Town v St Nicholas, 11:30am G Burke
Mullinahone v Clonmel Town, 11:30am M Corrigan
Rosegreen Rangers v Galbally United, 2:30pm G Burke
Peter O'Reilly Cup second round
Donohill and District v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm M Duffy
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Moyglass United v Killenaule Rovers, 11:30am M Jordan
Dualla v Two Mile Borris, 11:30am B O Donoghue
Powerstown v Suirside, 11:30am N Coughlan
Tipperary Town v Burncourt Celtic, 2:30pm E Ryan
