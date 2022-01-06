Search

06 Jan 2022

Weekend soccer fixtures in south Tipperary for youths and juniors

Play resumes following Christmas break

Soccer

Soccer matches will be played this Saturday and Sunday in the Tipperary Southern and District League

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

The following are the fixtures in the Tipperary Southern and District (TSDL) soccer league for this weekend -


Saturday January 8

Munster Youth Cup third round

Clonmel Town v Peake Villa, 2pm J Lyons

St Michael’s v Galbally United, 2pm P Keane

 

Tipperary Youth Cup second round

Cahir Park v Cashel Town, 2pm E Ryan

 

Tipperary Youths League Division 2

Bansha Celtic v Slievenamon Celtic, 2:30pm J O Dwyer

Clonmel Celtic v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm M Corrigan

 

Sunday January 9

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Two Mile Borris v St Michael’s, 2:30pm M Jordan

Clonmel Town v Cashel Town, 2:30pm J Lyons

Vee Rovers v Peake Villa, 2:30pm N Coughlan

Glengoole United v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm G Ward

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1

Tipperary Town v Wilderness Rovers, 11:30am P Keane

Peake Villa v Clonmel Celtic, 11:30am M Duffy

Old Bridge v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm M Coady

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2

Cashel Town v St Nicholas, 11:30am G Burke

Mullinahone v Clonmel Town, 11:30am M Corrigan

Rosegreen Rangers v Galbally United, 2:30pm G Burke

 

Peter O'Reilly Cup second round

Donohill and District v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm M Duffy

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3

Moyglass United v Killenaule Rovers, 11:30am M Jordan

Dualla v Two Mile Borris, 11:30am B O Donoghue

Powerstown v Suirside, 11:30am N Coughlan

Tipperary Town v Burncourt Celtic, 2:30pm E Ryan

