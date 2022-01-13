Laois will provide opposition for Tipperary hurlers in first round of national league

Tipperary senior hurling manager Colm Bonnar
Colm Bonnar will take charge of a Tipperary hurling team for the first time in the Allianz national hurling league when they face Laois in Portlaoise at 6pm on Saturday evening, February 5.
Tipp will play their second game in division one, group B against old rivals Kilkenny on the following Sunday, February 13, at 3.45pm at Semple Stadium.
On Saturday evening, February 26, their game against Dublin at 5pm will form the first part of a double header, with the county footballers taking on Sligo at 7pm.
They will travel to Walsh Park for a tussle with Waterford at 1.45 on Sunday March 6, and their final game is against Antrim in Semple Stadium at 1.45 on Sunday March 20.
The league semi-finals will take place the following weekend, March 26-27, with the final scheduled for the weekend of April 2-3.
