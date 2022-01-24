Soccer returns to Tipperary next weekend after six weeks break

File Photo: Chris O'Gorman (right) holds off Niall O'Brien (Clonmel Celtic) in a Premier League derby game played at Green Lane. Soccer returns to the TSDL this coming Sunday, January 30.
After the two week planned break at Christmas followed by the Covid-19 related unscheduled suspension after the New Year, soccer will return to TD&DL pitches throughout Tipperary this coming Sunday, January 30.
There are no Youth games planned for this coming Saturday but Youths Division 1 and Division 2 fixtures will recommence on Saturday, February 6.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 30
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Two Mile Borris v St Michael’s, 2:30pm M Jordan
Clonmel Town v Cashel Town. 2:3-pm J Lyons
Vee Rovers v Peake Villa, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Glengoole United v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm G Ward
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Tipperary Town v Wilderness Rovers, 11:30am P Keane
Peake Villa v Clonmel Celtic, 11:30am M Duffy
Old Bridge v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm M Coady
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Cashel Town v St Nicholas, 11:30am M Coady
Mullinahone v Clonmel Town, 11:30am M Corrigan
Rosegreen Rangers v Galbally United, 2:30pm G Burke
Peter O'Reilly Cup (Round 2)
Donohill and District v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm M Duffy
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Moyglass United v Killenaule Rovers, 11:30am M Jordan
Dualla v Two Mile Borris, 11:30am B O Donoghue
Powerstown v Suirside, 11:30am N Coughlan
Tipperary Town v Burncourt Celtic, 2:30pm E Ryan
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6
TSDL Youths Division 1
Cahir Park v Cullen Lattin
Cashel Town v Peake Villa
Galbally United v St Michael’s
TSDL Youths Division 2
Slievenamon Celtic v Clonmel Town
Moyglass United v Bansha Celtic
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Cashel Town v St Michael’s
Peake Villa v Glengoole United
Cahir Park v Clonmel Town
Two Mile Borris v Bansha Celtic
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Peake Villa v Cullen Lattin
Tipperary Town v Old Bridge
St Michael’s v Wilderness Rovers
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Mullinahone v Clonmel Celtic
Clonmel Town v Cashel Town
Rosegreen Rangers v Kilsheelan United
St Nicholas v Galbally United
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Donohill and District v Burncourt Celtic
Powerstown v Two Mile Borris
Killenaule Rovers v Bansha Celtic
Dualla v Moyglass United
Clerihan v Tipperary Town
Congratulations to Diarmuid English, Knockgraffon who has won first place in the PAA Arm Wresting Irish Open Championship 2022
