24 Jan 2022

Soccer returns to Tipperary next weekend after six weeks break

Relegated Clonmel soccer team Old Bridge invited back into Premier League – and they have accepted

File Photo: Chris O'Gorman (right) holds off Niall O'Brien (Clonmel Celtic) in a Premier League derby game played at Green Lane. Soccer returns to the TSDL this coming Sunday, January 30.

After the two week planned break at Christmas followed by the Covid-19 related unscheduled suspension after the New Year, soccer will return to TD&DL pitches throughout Tipperary this coming Sunday, January 30.

There are no Youth games planned for this coming Saturday but Youths Division 1 and Division 2 fixtures will recommence on Saturday, February 6.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 30

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Two Mile Borris v St Michael’s, 2:30pm M Jordan 

Clonmel Town v Cashel Town. 2:3-pm J Lyons

Vee Rovers v Peake Villa, 2:30pm N Coughlan 

Glengoole United v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm G Ward 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1

Tipperary Town v Wilderness Rovers, 11:30am P Keane 

Peake Villa v Clonmel Celtic, 11:30am M Duffy 

Old Bridge v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm M Coady 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2

Cashel Town v St Nicholas, 11:30am M Coady 

Mullinahone v Clonmel Town, 11:30am M Corrigan 

Rosegreen Rangers v Galbally United, 2:30pm G Burke 

 

Peter O'Reilly Cup (Round 2)

Donohill and District v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm M Duffy 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3

Moyglass United v Killenaule Rovers, 11:30am M Jordan 

Dualla v Two Mile Borris, 11:30am B O Donoghue 

Powerstown v Suirside, 11:30am N Coughlan 

Tipperary Town v Burncourt Celtic, 2:30pm E Ryan 
 

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6

TSDL Youths Division 1 

Cahir Park v Cullen Lattin

Cashel Town v Peake Villa 

Galbally United v St Michael’s 

 

TSDL Youths Division 2 

Slievenamon Celtic v Clonmel Town 

Moyglass United v Bansha Celtic 

 

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League 

Cashel Town v St Michael’s 

Peake Villa v Glengoole United 

Cahir Park v Clonmel Town 

Two Mile Borris v Bansha Celtic 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 

Peake Villa v Cullen Lattin 

Tipperary Town v Old Bridge 

St Michael’s v Wilderness Rovers 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 

Mullinahone v Clonmel Celtic 

Clonmel Town v Cashel Town 

Rosegreen Rangers v Kilsheelan United 

St Nicholas v Galbally United 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3 

Donohill and District v Burncourt Celtic 

Powerstown v Two Mile Borris 

Killenaule Rovers v Bansha Celtic 

Dualla v Moyglass United 

Clerihan v Tipperary Town 

 
 

