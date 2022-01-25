Tipperary brothers shine for Ireland's showjumping team in Nations Cup success in Abu Dhabi

Two Cashel brothers helped Ireland's showjumping team win the five-star Longines FEI Nations Cup at Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates with an outstanding performance that delivered six Irish clear rounds, leaving them on a zero score at the finish.

Ireland were pushed all the way by the home team from the United Arab Emirates, who finished as runners-up on four faults, while Britain finished third of the seven teams that competed on 17 faults.

The result crowned a memorable weekend for Irish riders, and especially the Cashel brothers. Shane Breen won Friday's five-star Longines Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, while his younger brother Trevor Breen also won Saturday’s two-star Grand Prix at the same venue.

Shane Breen rode the Team Z7-owned Z7 Ipswich while Trevor Breen was on board the Heather Black-owned Highland President in the Nations Cup success.

Above: Shane Breen

Horse Sport Ireland CEO Denis Duggan stated: "Huge congratulations to Michael Blake and his team of Shane Breen, Jack Ryan, David Simpson and Trevor Breen on a brilliant win in the Nations Cup of the United Arab Emirates.

"This was a really excellent performance, a great start to the season, and caps a superb weekend where Ireland won both Grand Prix competitions and the Nations Cup."