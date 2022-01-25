Search

25 Jan 2022

Tipperary brothers shine for Ireland's showjumping team in Nations Cup success in Abu Dhabi

Remarkable weekend for Shane and Trevor Breen

Trevor Breen

Trevor Breen was on the Irish showjumping team that won the five-star Longines FEI Nations Cup at Abu Dhabi

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

25 Jan 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Two Cashel brothers helped Ireland's showjumping team win the five-star Longines FEI Nations Cup at Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates with an outstanding performance that delivered six Irish clear rounds, leaving them on a zero score at the finish.

Ireland were pushed all the way by the home team from the United Arab Emirates, who finished as runners-up on four faults, while Britain finished third of the seven teams that competed on 17 faults.

The result crowned a memorable weekend for Irish riders, and especially the Cashel brothers. Shane Breen won Friday's five-star Longines Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, while his younger brother Trevor Breen also won Saturday’s two-star Grand Prix at the same venue.

Shane Breen rode the Team Z7-owned Z7 Ipswich while Trevor Breen was on board the Heather Black-owned Highland President in the Nations Cup success. 

Above: Shane Breen

Horse Sport Ireland CEO Denis Duggan stated: "Huge congratulations to Michael Blake and his team of Shane Breen, Jack Ryan, David Simpson and Trevor Breen on a brilliant win in the Nations Cup of the United Arab Emirates. 

"This was a really excellent performance, a great start to the season, and caps a superb weekend where Ireland won both Grand Prix competitions and the Nations Cup."

Showjumping success for Tipperary's Shane Breen in the United Arab Emirates

Cashel rider teams up with Z7 Ipswich in Abu Dhabi win

