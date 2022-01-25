Tipperary brothers shine for Ireland's showjumping team in Nations Cup success in Abu Dhabi

Trevor Breen was on the Irish showjumping team that won the five-star Longines FEI Nations Cup at Abu Dhabi
Two Cashel brothers helped Ireland's showjumping team win the five-star Longines FEI Nations Cup at Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates with an outstanding performance that delivered six Irish clear rounds, leaving them on a zero score at the finish.
Ireland were pushed all the way by the home team from the United Arab Emirates, who finished as runners-up on four faults, while Britain finished third of the seven teams that competed on 17 faults.
The result crowned a memorable weekend for Irish riders, and especially the Cashel brothers. Shane Breen won Friday's five-star Longines Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, while his younger brother Trevor Breen also won Saturday’s two-star Grand Prix at the same venue.
Shane Breen rode the Team Z7-owned Z7 Ipswich while Trevor Breen was on board the Heather Black-owned Highland President in the Nations Cup success.
Above: Shane Breen
Horse Sport Ireland CEO Denis Duggan stated: "Huge congratulations to Michael Blake and his team of Shane Breen, Jack Ryan, David Simpson and Trevor Breen on a brilliant win in the Nations Cup of the United Arab Emirates.
"This was a really excellent performance, a great start to the season, and caps a superb weekend where Ireland won both Grand Prix competitions and the Nations Cup."
Mullinahone's Denise Gaule and Eimear Horan celebrate after they beat St Brendan's in the 2021 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland ladies junior club football championship semi-final
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.