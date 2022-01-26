Curious about getting involved in Communty Games - special development meeting this week

County Tipperary Community Games wishes everyone a Happy New Year and looks forward to welcoming new and lapsed areas into the Community Games family as they prepare for an exciting 2022 .

To kick off the New Year County Tipperary Community Games are hosting a special development meeting via Zoom on this Thursday, January 27 at 8pm. Email:- tipperary@ community games.eu

With so much to offer the children of Tipperary from art to skittles, we’re looking forward to another wonderful year. Taking the various age groups into consideration, there are now over 50 activities to choose from.

If you are curious about Community Games or interested in having Community Games in your area but not sure how to go about it, this meeting is for you. A national officer will attend to answer questions.

Despite all the challenges presented in 2021, hundreds of competitors participated at area level, with many progressing to become county, Munster and national champions. Medals are the icing on the cake but the fun, the experience, the friendly rivalry and making new friends, while enjoying healthy lifestyles, is second to none. Please join us on this Thursday.

The County AGM will take place on Monday next, January 31.

Find us on Facebook: Tipperary Community Games www.community games.ie/tipperary.

Community Games isn't only about sport and competition - it's about making friends and often friends for life.



INDIVIDUAL EVENTS

Athletics Track and Field events for boys and girls from u8 to u16.

Field events include the discus, javelin, shot putt, ball throw, long puck, long jump, high jump.

Boys and girls - art, cycling on grass, handwriting, model making.

Swimming for boys and girls from U8 to U16 includes freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly.

Talent events for boys and girls include dancing, music, singing, recitation and choir.



TEAM EVENTS

Boys and girls - basketball, futsal, cross country, chess, draughts, GAA U10 mixed football, U12 and U14 girls football, U14 camogie, U11 hurling, futsal. Boys rugby mini U11, rugby tag mixed U11 and U14. Rounders, pitch and putt, skittles, soccer, spikeball.

Complete details of all events may be viewed on www.communitygames.ie