Former Kerry football captain Sean O'Connell makes his league debut for Tipp on Sunday

Robbie Kiely is not available to the Tipp footballers on Sunday
David Powers men take on Waterford in Dungarvan in the first round of the Allianz NFL
The Tipperary senior footballers get their 2022 Allianz football league campaign underway this Sunday January 30th at 2pm when they travel to Fraher Field in Dungarvan to play Waterford.
Ahead of the game Tipperary senior football team manager David Power and his management team have named a strong side as they aim to get the league off to a winning start away from home.
While Tipperary will be without the services of Steven O'Brien, Jack Kennedy, Robbie Kiely, and Tommy Maher due to injury / fitness concerns, they will be boosted by the addition to the panel of Loughmore-Castleiney’s Sean O’Connell who has recently transferred to the 2021 County champions from Cordal in Co. Kerry. Sean captained the Kerry Minor football team in 2017 before going on to line out for the kingdom’s Under 20 footballers. Also added to the panel is Upperchurch-Drombane’s Dean Carew who has being performing very well for his college MTU Kerry in the Sigerson Cup, Dean has played a leading role in their qualification to quarter finals of the competition.
The Tipperary Senior Football team and panel is:
1 (GK)
Evan Comerford
Kilsheelan Kilcash
2
Shane O'Connell
Golden Kilfeacle
3
Jimmy Feehan
Killenaule
4
Colm O'Shaughnessy
Ardfinnan
5
Bill Maher
Kilsheelan Kilcash
6
Sean O'Connell
Loughmore Castleiney
7
Eanna McBride
JK Brackens
8
Conal Kennedy
Clonmel Commercials
9
Stephen Quirke
Moyle Rovers
10
Martin Kehoe
CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
11
Kevin Fahey
Clonmel Commercials
12
Colman Kennedy
Clonmel Commercials
13
Mikey O'Shea
CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
14
Conor Sweeney
Ballyporeen
15
Jason Lonergan
Clonmel Commercials
___________________
16 (GK)
Kuba Beban
JK Brackens
17
Conor Ryan
Loughmore Castleiney
18
Dean Carew
Upperchurch Drombane
19
Jack Harney
Moyle Rovers
20
Luke Boland
Moyle Rovers
21
Mark O'Meara
Grangemockler Ballyneale
22
Mark Russell
Aherlow
23
Paudie Feehan
Killenaule
24
Sean O'Connor
Clonmel Commercials
25
Shane Foley
Moyle Rovers
26
Willie Eviston
Loughmore Castleiney
