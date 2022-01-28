Search

29 Jan 2022

Former Kerry football captain Sean O'Connell makes his league debut for Tipp on Sunday

Tipperary dig deep to come from behind to beat Offaly

Robbie Kiely is not available to the Tipp footballers on Sunday

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

28 Jan 2022 10:51 PM

David Powers men take on Waterford in Dungarvan in the first round of the Allianz NFL

The Tipperary senior footballers get their 2022 Allianz football league campaign underway this Sunday January 30th at 2pm when they travel to Fraher Field in Dungarvan to play Waterford.

Ahead of the game Tipperary senior football team manager David Power and his management team have named a strong side as they aim to get the league off to a winning start away from home.

While Tipperary will be without the services of Steven O'Brien, Jack Kennedy, Robbie Kiely, and Tommy Maher due to injury / fitness concerns, they will be boosted by the addition to the panel of Loughmore-Castleiney’s Sean O’Connell who has recently transferred to the 2021 County champions from Cordal in Co. Kerry. Sean captained the Kerry Minor football team in 2017 before going on to line out for the kingdom’s Under 20 footballers. Also added to the panel is Upperchurch-Drombane’s Dean Carew who has being performing very well for his college MTU Kerry in the Sigerson Cup, Dean has played a leading role in their qualification to quarter finals of the competition.

The Tipperary Senior Football team and panel is:

1 (GK)

Evan Comerford

Kilsheelan Kilcash

2

Shane O'Connell

Golden Kilfeacle

3

Jimmy Feehan

Killenaule

4

Colm O'Shaughnessy

Ardfinnan

5

Bill Maher

Kilsheelan Kilcash

6

Sean O'Connell

Loughmore Castleiney

7

Eanna McBride

JK Brackens

8

Conal Kennedy

Clonmel Commercials

9

Stephen Quirke

Moyle Rovers

10

Martin Kehoe

CJ Kickhams Mullinahone

11

Kevin Fahey

Clonmel Commercials

12

Colman Kennedy

Clonmel Commercials

13

Mikey O'Shea

CJ Kickhams Mullinahone

14

Conor Sweeney

Ballyporeen

15

Jason Lonergan

Clonmel Commercials

___________________

16 (GK)

Kuba Beban

JK Brackens

17

Conor Ryan

Loughmore Castleiney

18

Dean Carew

Upperchurch Drombane

19

Jack Harney

Moyle Rovers

20

Luke Boland

Moyle Rovers

21

Mark O'Meara

Grangemockler Ballyneale

22

Mark Russell

Aherlow

23

Paudie Feehan

Killenaule

24

Sean O'Connor

Clonmel Commercials

25

Shane Foley

Moyle Rovers

26

Willie Eviston

Loughmore Castleiney

