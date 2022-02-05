Tipperary champions Mullinahone fade after dream start in All-Ireland ladies football final

St Jude's 3-9 Mullinahone 1-8

Mullinahone failed to capitalise on an electrifying start to today's currentaccount.ie All-Ireland ladies football junior club championship final in Baltinglass, when they were overtaken and beaten by Dublin and Leinster champions St Jude's.

Playing with the assistance of a very strong breeze on a damp and bitterly cold afternoon, the Tipperary side got off to the best possible start when Nicole Shelly and Lorraine O'Shea carved out the opening for Aoibhe O'Shea's goal after just 28 seconds. When they followed up with points by Catherine Foley and Aoibhe O'Shea (0-2) they were six points ahead after just 11 minutes, with St Jude's yet to register a score.

At that stage Mullinahone were flying. Lorraine O'Shea's pace was a real thorn in the Dublin side's defence, Denise Gaule and Nicole Shelly were dictating terms around the centre of the field while Aoibhe O'Shea also posed a real threat in attack, and their support play all over the pitch was excellent.

However St Jude's gradually settled after their disastrous start, and what followed was a game that was won and lost in the opening half. St Jude's finally gained a foothold when they put a neat move together that was finished to the net by Waterford senior player Caoimhe McGrath in the 12th minute, although Mullinahone's Aoife O'Brien had claims for a free in the build-up to the score.

Mullinahone were ahead at the first water break by 1-3 to 1-1, but when captain Aoife Keyes struck for St Jude's' second goal in the 16th minute, the Templeogue side took a lead they never surrendered.

Mullinahone were in more trouble when the completely unmarked Aisling Gannon had St Jude's third goal in the 21st minute, as the Tipperary team's challenge slipped further off the rails.

By now the pendulum of superiority had swung completely in the Dublin side's direction.

When Ellie Young found the target from a free, Mullinahone had gone from six points up to as many points behind, as the 12-point turnaround was completed by a St. Jude's outfit that had taken a vice-like grip on proceedings.

When Lorraine O'Shea fought her way through for a point it was Mulinahone's first score in 18 minutes, during which time they had been outscored by 3-3 to 0-1, as the complexion of the game changed entirely.

The six-points gap at half-time (3-4 to 1-4) was by no means insurmountable, but Mullinahone had it all to do in the second half, facing into the teeth of the near-gale.

The Tipperary and provincial champions never got close to St Jude's on the turnover but it wasn't for the want of trying. They only scored a point less than St Jude's in the second half, and as well as those points kicked by Lorraine O'Shea (0-3) and Aoibhe O'Shea they had a few chances for goals. Emma Cody sent a low shot about a foot wide after a great incursion deep into St. Jude's territory. One of those Lorraine O'Shea points was a dipping effort that could easily have dropped into the net, the same player struck the post when her shot looked set to raise another white flag, and near the end she steered a shot wide after another piercing run.

Kilkenny camogie star Denise Gaule was posted on the edge of the square for the second half but she encountered a real stickler in St Jude's full back Emily Browne and couldn't find a way through.

St Jude's were broadly comfortable for the second half, despite playing with just 14 players for ten minutes after Lisa Morris was sin-binned when she received a yellow card just two minutes after the restart.

Nevertheless, Mullinahone's application and effort throughout this contest couldn't be faulted. Even in defeat they were worthy ambassadors for their club, county and province.

Nichole Shelly and Lorraine O'Shea were outstanding from start to finish. Captain Molly Walsh, goalscorer Aoibhe O'Shea, Grainne Horan, Emma Cody, Catherine Foley, Michaela Kenneally, Denise Gaule and Chloe Gunn all had their moments, while the team as a collective gave it everything.

Mullinahone were first to acknowledge that St Jude's were worthy champions. Their best in a game played in difficult conditions were Ellie Young, Hannah Hegarty, Emily Browne, Niamh Kerr, Caoimhe McGrath and captain Aoife Keyes. Mullinahone: Alice Browning, Eimear Horan, Grainne Horan, Aoife O'Brien, Emma Cody, Molly Walsh (captain), Jennifer Brett, Nicole Shelly, Aoibhe O'Shea (1-3), Catherine Foley (0-1), Michaela Kenneally, Lorraine O'Shea (0-4, 1 free), Chloe Gunn, Denise Gaule, Claire Egan.

Substitutes: Marion Gillman for Claire Egan (half-time), Alison Fennelly for Chloe Gunn (58 minutes).

St Jude's: Aoife McAuliffe, Laura Doherty, Emily Browne, Claire Gannon (0-1), Caitriona Devlin, Aoife Walsh, Leah Butler, Hannah Hegarty (0-1), Aoife Keyes (captain 1-0), Aisling Gannon (1-0), Niamh Kerrr (0-1), Cliodhna Nicoletti, Lisa Morris, Ellie Young (0-6, 4 frees), Caoimhe McGrath (1-0).

Substitutes: Niamh Murphy for Leah Butler (38 minutes), Hannah Begley for Lisa Morris (42 minutes), Laura Martina for Aoife Keyes (51 minutes), Roisin Connolly for Caitriona Devlin (57 minutes), Aishling Darcy for Laura Doherty (58 minutes).

Referee: Barry Redmond (Wexford).