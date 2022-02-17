Tipperary GAA club heads to Kilkenny to celebrate Munster final success

Lorraine O'Shea (left) and Molly Walsh celebrate a Mullinahone ladies football victory
Celebration Dinner Dance
Mullinahone GAA and LGFA will celebrate recent victories at a club Dinner Dance on Saturday March 26 in Hotel Kilkenny. County and Munster medals will be presented on the night to our lady footballers while our senior hurlers will be presented with their Seamus O Riain medals from 2020.
South U21 hurling and football medals will be presented to our U21’s and South U19 medals will be presented to our winning U19 team.
It should be a great night of celebration in Kilkenny.
