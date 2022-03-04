Tipperary footballers head to Wexford for rescheduled Allianz National Football League game

The Tipperary senior footballers play the rescheduled Allianz National Football League round three game against Wexford in Chadwicks Wexford Park at 2pm on Sunday.
Manager David Power has named a team that shows two changes from that which to the field against Sligo last Saturday.
The team in full is :
1 Michael O'Reilly Clonmel Commercials
2 Shane O'Connell Golden Kilfeacle
3 Jimmy Feehan Killenaule
4 Jack Harney Moyle Rovers
5 Kevin Fahey Clonmel Commercials
6 Sean O'Connell Loughmore Castleiney
7 Robbie Kiely Barryroe, Cork
8 Conal Kennedy Clonmel Commercials
9 Mark Russell Aherlow
10 Bill Maher Kilsheelan Kilcash
11 Jack Kennedy Clonmel Commercials
12 Teddy Doyle Ballina
13 Mikey O'Shea CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
14 Conor Sweeney Ballyporeen
15 Sean O'Connor Clonmel Commercials.
Substitutes:
16 Kuba Beben JK Brackens
17 Cathal Deely Clonmel Commercials
18 Willie Eviston Loughmore Castleiney
19 Shane Foley Moyle Rovers
20 Martin Kehoe CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
21 Colman Kennedy Clonmel Commercials
22 Jason Lonergan Clonmel Commercials
23 Eanna McBride JK Brackens
24 Tommy Maher Loughmore Castleiney
25 Colm O'Shaughnessy Ardfinnan
26 Stephen Quirke Moyle Rovers
Supporters are reminded that they must purchase tickets before arriving to the venue as no cash will be taken on the stiles. Tickets can be purchased online at www.gaa.ie and also in selected SuperValu and Centra stores across the county.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.