Tipperary hurling manager Colm Bonnar rings the changes in team to play Waterford

Jake Morris is corner forward on the Tipperary hurling team to play Waterford
Manager Colm Bonnar has made six changes from the Tipperary side that played Dublin last weekend for Sunday's Allianz National Hurling League game against Waterford at Walsh Park (1.45).
The Tipperary senior hurling team in full is:
1 Barry Hogan Kiladangan
2 Cathal Barrett Holycross Ballycahill
3 James Quigley Kiladangan
4 Brian McGrath Loughmore Castleiney
5 Dillon Quirke Clonoulty Rossmore
6 Ronan Maher Thurles Sarsfields
7 Robert Byrne Portroe
8 Paddy Cadell JK Brackens
9 Barry Heffernan Nenagh Éire Óg
10 Conor Bowe Moyne Templetuohy
11 Jason Forde Silvermines
12 Michael Breen Ballina
13 Mark Kehoe Kilsheelan Kilcash
14 John McGrath Loughmore Castleiney
15 Jake Morris Nenagh Éire Óg.
Substitutes:
16 Brian Hogan Lorrha Dorrha
17 Seamus Callanan Drom Inch
18 Cian Darcy Kilruane MacDonaghs
19 Paul Flynn Kiladangan
20 Enda Heffernan Clonoulty Rossmore
21 Denis Maher Thurles Sarsfields
22 Patrick Maher Lorrha Dorrha
23 Noel McGrath Loughmore Castleiney
24 Craig Morgan Kilruane MacDonaghs
25 Gearoid O'Connor Moyne Templetuohy
26 Conor Stakelum Thurles Sarsfields.
Waterford GAA have advised that the area around Walsh Park has been designated as a no car zone and parking will not be allowed. Supporters can avail of parking in the designated carparks, details of which have been circulated on the Tipperary social media channels.
Supporters are reminded that they must purchase tickets before arriving at the venue, as no cash will be taken on the stiles. Tickets can be purchased online at www.gaa.ie and also in selected SuperValu and Centra stores across the county.
