Search

15 Mar 2022

Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

15 Mar 2022 8:25 PM

Carrick Davins Intermediate hurlers return to competitive action this weekend when they play Ballingarry in the Division 4 County Hurling League in O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry at 3pm.
The U13 football match against Mullinahone last weekend fell foul of the weather and was postponed. The team continue their campaign this Saturday when they play St Patrick’s in Cloneen at 10am. 
The Davins Club will participate in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Carrick-on-Suir this week.
Members will assemble at the Fair Green Car Park at 1.30pm.
The club encourages players and their families to come along and get involved. 
A Child Protection in Sport Awareness workshop took place in the clubhouse on March 11. Thirteen new coaches and club volunteers attended.
The club thanks them for their commitment for the upcoming year and thanks Owen Doody of Cappawhite GAA Club for delivering this important workshop.
The Juvenile Academy continues every Thursday from 6.30pm-7.30pm at the astroturf pitch. New members aged 4 and older are always welcome. 
The club’s lotto draw jackpot wasn’t won on March 8. Numbers drawn were: 09,17,21,26.
Five players matched three numbers and won €40. Tickets can be bought from the usual ticket outlets or online through Carrick Davins Clubzap. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media