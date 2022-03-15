Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Carrick Davins Intermediate hurlers return to competitive action this weekend when they play Ballingarry in the Division 4 County Hurling League in O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry at 3pm.
The U13 football match against Mullinahone last weekend fell foul of the weather and was postponed. The team continue their campaign this Saturday when they play St Patrick’s in Cloneen at 10am.
The Davins Club will participate in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Carrick-on-Suir this week.
Members will assemble at the Fair Green Car Park at 1.30pm.
The club encourages players and their families to come along and get involved.
A Child Protection in Sport Awareness workshop took place in the clubhouse on March 11. Thirteen new coaches and club volunteers attended.
The club thanks them for their commitment for the upcoming year and thanks Owen Doody of Cappawhite GAA Club for delivering this important workshop.
The Juvenile Academy continues every Thursday from 6.30pm-7.30pm at the astroturf pitch. New members aged 4 and older are always welcome.
The club’s lotto draw jackpot wasn’t won on March 8. Numbers drawn were: 09,17,21,26.
Five players matched three numbers and won €40. Tickets can be bought from the usual ticket outlets or online through Carrick Davins Clubzap.
Clonmel and Bruff prepare to scrum during last Sunday’s Munster Under 18s Developmen Cup quarter-final game played at Ard Gaoithe. Pic: Paul Condon
Attending the TUS Engineering Open Day, at the TUS Moylish campus were Denis Hardi, TUS and Eoin Sheldon, St Mary's Newport Co Tipperary. Picture: Alan Place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.