Tipperary Soccer: All the weekend results from the TS&DL

All the weekend results from the weekend in the TS&DL.
SATURDAY, MARCH 26
TSDL Youths Division 1
St Michael’s 0 – 2 Peake Villa
TSDL Youths Division 2
Slievenamon Celtic 1 – 1 Cullen Lattin
SUNDAY, MARCH 27
Tipperary Cup, 2nd Round
Galbally United 0 – 4 St Michael’s
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Vee Rovers 1 – 4 Bansha Celtic
Cahir Park 2 – 1 Cashel Town
Peake Villa 3 – 0 Two Mile Borris
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
St Michael’s 0 – 1 Wilderness Rovers
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Cashel Town 0 – 2 Mullinahone
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Clerihan 2 – 1 Killenaule Rovers
Bansha Celtic 4 – 2 Burncourt Celtic
Tipperary Town 2 – 2 Powerstown
Moyglass United 0 – 3 Donohill and District
Two Mile Borris 2 – 3 Dualla
Semple Stadium, Thurles will host the Allianz National Hurling League final on Saturday evening next.
