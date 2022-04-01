Search

01 Apr 2022

Tipperary name team to play Cavan in division four national football league final

Croke Park clash starts at 2.30

Kevin Fahey

Kevin Fahey is named at wing back on the Tipperary team

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

01 Apr 2022 10:25 PM

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Tipperary have named their team to play Cavan in the Allianz National Football League division four final at Croke Park tomorrow, Saturday.

The match starts at 2.30 and will be shown live on TG4.

If necessary extra-time will be played and there will be a winner on the day.

The referee is Carlow's John Hickey.

The Tipperary team is

1 Michael O'Reilly
Clonmel Commercials

2 Shane O'Connell
Golden Kilfeacle

3 Jimmy Feehan
Killenaule

4 Jack Harney
Moyle Rovers

5 Kevin Fahey
Clonmel Commercials

6 Colm O'Shaughnessy
Ardfinnan

7 Tommy Maher
Loughmore Castleiney

8 Conal Kennedy
Clonmel Commercials

9 Mark Russell
Aherlow

10 Bill Maher
Kilsheelan Kilcash

11 Jack Kennedy
Clonmel Commercials

12 Teddy Doyle
Ballina

13 Mikey O'Shea
CJ Kickhams Mullinahone

14 Conor Sweeney
Ballyporeen, captain

15 Sean O'Connor
Clonmel Commercials

Substitutes:

16  Thomas Quirke
Fr Sheehys

17 Luke Boland
Moyle Rovers

18 Ciaran Cannon
Clonmel Commercials

19 Cathal Deely
Clonmel Commercials

20 Willie Eviston
Loughmore Castleiney

21 Billy Hewitt
Ardfinnan

22 Martin Kehoe
CJ Kickhams Mullinahone

23 Jason Lonergan
Clonmel Commercials

24 Sean O'Connell
Loughmore Castleiney

25 Stephen Quirke
Moyle Rovers

26 Conor Ryan
Loughmore Castleiney

Local News

