Tipperary name team to play Cavan in division four national football league final

Kevin Fahey is named at wing back on the Tipperary team
Tipperary have named their team to play Cavan in the Allianz National Football League division four final at Croke Park tomorrow, Saturday.
The match starts at 2.30 and will be shown live on TG4.
If necessary extra-time will be played and there will be a winner on the day.
The referee is Carlow's John Hickey.
The Tipperary team is
1 Michael O'Reilly
Clonmel Commercials
2 Shane O'Connell
Golden Kilfeacle
3 Jimmy Feehan
Killenaule
4 Jack Harney
Moyle Rovers
5 Kevin Fahey
Clonmel Commercials
6 Colm O'Shaughnessy
Ardfinnan
7 Tommy Maher
Loughmore Castleiney
8 Conal Kennedy
Clonmel Commercials
9 Mark Russell
Aherlow
10 Bill Maher
Kilsheelan Kilcash
11 Jack Kennedy
Clonmel Commercials
12 Teddy Doyle
Ballina
13 Mikey O'Shea
CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
14 Conor Sweeney
Ballyporeen, captain
15 Sean O'Connor
Clonmel Commercials
Substitutes:
16 Thomas Quirke
Fr Sheehys
17 Luke Boland
Moyle Rovers
18 Ciaran Cannon
Clonmel Commercials
19 Cathal Deely
Clonmel Commercials
20 Willie Eviston
Loughmore Castleiney
21 Billy Hewitt
Ardfinnan
22 Martin Kehoe
CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
23 Jason Lonergan
Clonmel Commercials
24 Sean O'Connell
Loughmore Castleiney
25 Stephen Quirke
Moyle Rovers
26 Conor Ryan
Loughmore Castleiney
