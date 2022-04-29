Some vital soccer fixtures in Tipperary this Bank Holiday Weekend

Galbally United’s John English comes in with a sliding tackle to dispossess Donncha Troy (Peake Villa) during the Youths League Division 1 game played in Thurles on Saturday last. Pic: Michael Boland
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
TSDL Youths Division 2
Bansha Celtic v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm M Duffy
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
St Michael’s v Clonmel Town, 5pm P Keane, J Lyons, M Corrigan
SUNDAY, MAY 1
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Cullen Lattin v Tipperary Town, 12pm M Corrigan
First Division Shield 1st Round
Peake Villa v Old Bridge, 12pm M Duffy
First Division Shield semi-final
Clonmel Celtic v St Michael’s 12pm G Ward
Second Division Shield semi-finals
St Nicholas v Clonmel Town, 12pm M Coady
Cashel Town v Clonmel Celtic, 3pm B O’Donoghue
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Burncourt v Killenaule Rovers, 12pm N Coughlan
Suirside v Clerihan, 3pm G Burke, M Coady, N Coughlan
MONDAY, MAY 2
Munster Youth Cup semi-final
Douglas Hall v Galbally United, 1:30pm (at Mayfield Park, Cork)
Galbally United’s John English comes in with a sliding tackle to dispossess Donncha Troy (Peake Villa) during the Youths League Division 1 game played in Thurles on Saturday last. Pic: Michael Boland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.