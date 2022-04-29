Search

29 Apr 2022

Some vital soccer fixtures in Tipperary this Bank Holiday Weekend

Galbally United’s John English comes in with a sliding tackle to dispossess Donncha Troy (Peake Villa) during the Youths League Division 1 game played in Thurles on Saturday last. Pic: Michael Boland

SATURDAY, APRIL 30


TSDL Youths Division 2
Bansha Celtic v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm M Duffy
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
St Michael’s v Clonmel Town, 5pm P Keane, J Lyons, M Corrigan

Tipperary Soccer: Galbally stun Peake Villa to put themselves in line for league title

SUNDAY, MAY 1

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Cullen Lattin v Tipperary Town, 12pm M Corrigan
First Division Shield 1st Round
Peake Villa v Old Bridge, 12pm M Duffy


First Division Shield semi-final
Clonmel Celtic v St Michael’s 12pm G Ward


Second Division Shield semi-finals
St Nicholas v Clonmel Town, 12pm M Coady
Cashel Town v Clonmel Celtic, 3pm B O’Donoghue


Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Burncourt v Killenaule Rovers, 12pm N Coughlan
Suirside v Clerihan, 3pm G Burke, M Coady, N Coughlan

MONDAY, MAY 2


Munster Youth Cup semi-final
Douglas Hall v Galbally United, 1:30pm (at Mayfield Park, Cork)

