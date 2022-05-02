Tipperary Soccer: Game abandoned due to injury, Suirside are champions

Maybe not quite the holy grail of the FAI Junior Cup but there was great joy in Ardfinnan yesterday when Suirside were crowned Division 3 champions
Saturday, April 30
TSDL Youths Division 2
Bansha Celtic 2 – 3 Cullen Lattin
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
St Michael’s 1 – 0 Clonmel Town
Sunday, May 1
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Cullen Lattin 5 – 0 Tipperary Town
First Division Shield 1st Round
Peake Villa 3 – 1 Old Bridge
First Division Shield semi-final
Clonmel Celtic 1 – 1 St Michael’s (AET, Clonmel Celtic win 4-3 on penalties)
Second Division Shield semi-finals
St Nicholas 2 – 0 Clonmel Town
Cashel Town 1 – 3 Clonmel Celtic
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Burncourt 0 – 0 Killenaule Rovers (game abandoned due to injury)
Suirside 2 – 2 Clerihan (Suirside are Division 3 champions)
