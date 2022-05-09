Tipperary Soccer Results: St Michael's book place in Munster Junior Cup Final

The business end of the soccer season is here - St Michael's into provincial cup semi-final
SATURDAY, MAY 7
TSDL Youths Division 1
Cahir Park 1 – 3 Galbally United
SUNDAY, MAY 8
Munster Junior Cup semi-final
St Michael’s 1 – 0 Coachford FC (AET)
Shield Division 1 semi-final
Wilderness Rovers 1 – 2 Peake Villa
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Clonmel Celtic v Galbally United (off)
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Killenaule Rovers 1 – 1 Tipperary Town
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.