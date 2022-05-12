All the GAA games fixed in Tipperary this weekend and beyond

Mikey O'Shea might be playing football for Tipperary this weekend but his club will be in action on Friday evening in action against Drom in the County Hurling League on Friday evening.
FRIDAY, MAY 13
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 1 Group 2 Round 5
Mullinahone, 19:15, Mullinahone V Drom-Inch
CHL - Division 1 Group 1 Round 5
Clonoulty, 19:30, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Thurles Sarsfields
CHL - Division 2 Group 2 Round 5
Páirc na nEalaí, Carrick, 19:30 Carrick Swan V Holycross/Ballycahill
CHL - Division 5 - Group 1 Round 5
Cappawhite, 19:30, Cappawhite V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
SATURDAY, MAY 14
CHL - Division 5 Group 3 Round 5
Clogheen GAA Pitch, 14:00, Fr Sheehy’s V Carrick Swan
CHL - Division 4 Group 1 Round 5
Goatenbridge, 16:30, Ballybacon/ Grange V Skeheenarinky
CHL - Division 4 Group 2 Round 5
Bansha, 18:00, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Cappawhite
CHL - Division 3 Group 1 Round 5
Templetuohy, 19:30, Moyne/ Templetuohy V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
SUNDAY, MAY 15
CHL - Division 4 - Group 1 Round 5
Davin Park, Carrick, 11:00, Carrick Davins V Arravale Rovers
CHL - Division 1 Group 1 Round 5
Cloughjordan, 12:00, Kilruane MacDonaghs V Borris-Ileigh
MacDonagh Park, 12:00, Nenagh Éire Óg V JK Brackens
CHL - Division 1 Group 2 Round 5
Puckane, 12:00 Kildangan V Upperchurch-Drombane
St Michael’s Park, Toomevara, 12:00 Toomevara V Loughmore-Castleiney
CHL - Division 2 Group 1 Round 5
Portroe 12:00 Portroe V Clonakenny
CHL - Division 2 Group 2 Round 5
Gortnahoe, 12:00, Gortnahoe- Glengoole V Cashel King Cormacs
CHL - Division 3 Group 1 Round 5
Shallee, 12:00, Ballinahinch V Newport
Kilcommon, 12:00, Sean Treacys V Ballina
CHL - Division 3 Group 2 Round 5
Lorrha, 12:00, Lorrha-Dorrha V Ballingarry
Dolla, 12:00, Silvermines V Moneygall
Kilsheelan, 12:00, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Burgess
CHL - Division 4 Group 2 Round 5
Boherlahan GAA Club, 12:00, Boherlahan Dualla V Shannon Rovers
Golden, 12:00, Golden-Kilfeacle V Borrisokane
CHL - Division 5 Group 1 Round 5
Lattin, 12:00, Lattin-Cullen V Ballylooby/Castlegrace
CHL - Division 5 - Group 2 Round 5
Anner Park, Cloneen, 12:00, St Patrick's V Mullinahone
Newcastle, 12:00, Newcastle V Grangemockler Ballyneale
CHL - Division 5 Group 1 Round 5
Drombane, 15:00, Upperchurch- Drombane V Cahir
CHL - Division 5 Group 3 Round 5
Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, 15:00, Clonmel Óg V Clonoulty/Rossmore
Fethard GAA Park, 15:00, Fethard V Boherlahan Dualla
CHL - Division 2 Group 1 Round 5
Killenaule, 18:00, Killenaule V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill
CHL - Division 4 - Group 1 Round 5
Monroe, 18:30, Moyle Rovers V Ballingarry
TUESDAY, MAY 17
CHL - Division 2 Group 2 Round 5
Templederry, 19:30, Templederry Kenyons V Roscrea
SUNDAY, MAY 22
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 1 Group 1 Round 5
Killenaule, 12:00, Killenaule V Grangemockler Ballyneale
Kilsheelan, 12:00, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Ardfinnan
CLCG Béal Átha Póirín, 12:00, Ballyporeen V Rockwell Rovers
CFL - Division 1 Group 2 Round 5
Templemore 12:00 JK Brackens V Clonmel Commercials
Cahir Park GAA Pitch 12:00 Cahir V Aherlow
Sean Treacy Park 12:00 Arravale Rovers V Moyle Rovers
CFL - Division 2 Group Rounds Round 5
Castleiney, 12:00, Loughmore- Castleiney V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun
Golden, 12:00, Golden-Kilfeacle V Ballina
Fethard GAA Park, 12:00, Fethard V Clonmel Óg
Upperchurch Drombane Development and District Association presenting a cheque to Tipperary Search and Rescue
