Two Crosco Cup semi-finals in west Tipperary this week

The finalists for this year's Bertie's Bar Crosco Cup will be known by Friday night.
The two semi-finals of the West Tipperary Crosco Cup, sponsored by Bertie's Bar, Dundrum, will be played this week.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 18
Bertie’s Bar Crosco Cup semi-final
New Inn, 19:30, Cashel King Cormacs V Arravale Rovers. (E.T. and must finish on the night)
FRIDAY, MAY 20
Bertie’s Bar Crosco Cup semi-final
Golden, 19:30, Sean Treacys V Cappawhite. (E.T. and must finish on the night)
