Woodlock names Tipperary minor hurling team to play Galway on Sunday

Tipp minor hurling team to play has been named
The Tipperary Minor hurlers play Galway this Sunday June 19th at 2pm in the TUS Gaelic Grounds in the 2022 All Ireland semi final. Ahead of the game, manager James Woodlock has named the following team and subs.
1 (GK) Eoin Horgan Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
2 Chris O'Donnell Ballylooby Castlegrace
3 Aaron O'Halloran Carrick Swan
4 Jack Quinlan Fethard
5 Sam O'Farrell Nenagh Eire Og
6 Tadhg Sheehan St. Marys
7 Jack O'Callaghan Portroe
8 Ciarán Foley Borrisokane
9 Adam Daly Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
10 Joe Egan Moycarkey Borris
11 Conor Martin Cappawhite
12 Cathal English Fr. Sheehys
13 Damien Corbett Gortnahoe Glengoole
14 Tom Delaney Cahir
15 Paddy McCormack Borris-Ileigh
16 (GK) James Dwyer Holycross Ballycahill
17 Senan Butler Kilsheelan Kilcash
18 Darragh McCarthy Toomevara
19 Evan Morris Holycross Ballycahill
20 Jamie Ormond JK Brackens
21 Padraig O'Dwyer Killenaule
22 Paddy Phelan Upperchurch Drombane
23 Sam Rowan CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
24 Robbie Ryan Holycross Ballycahill
