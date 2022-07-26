Great way for Tipperary athletes to begin Bank Holiday Weekend

Carrick-on-Suir AC athlete Deirdre Power heads for the finishing line in the recent Ballinameela 5K Road Race hosted by West Waterford AC.
Piltown 10K Road Race
The Carrick-on-Suir AC Road Runners are delighted to present the Piltown 5 Mile Road Race on this Friday, July 29 at 7.30 pm.
It promises to be a great occasion with runners expected from counties Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny. Get exact directions by heading for Eircode: E32VY06
This should be a great and healthy way to start the August Bank Holiday weekend.
Ballinameela 5K Road Race
The West Waterford AC hosted Ballinameela 5k took place on Friday, July 22.
Well done to the our three athletes who made the trip to take part and represent our club in what were very warm humid weather conditions that evening:
Benny Hahessy in 19:10; Deirdre Power in 23:31; Margaret Power in 25:11.
The race winners were: Sergiu Ciobanu, Clonliffe Harriers AC in 15:10 and Santry Fiona, East Cork AC in 17:43.
Coillte 10k Road Race
On Wednesday, July 6 the Coillte 10K Road Race took place at Dundrum Village, hosted by Dundrum Athletic Club the 10k was made up of two 5k laps on a very flat fast racecourse with over 200 runners taking part.
We had three athletes taking part: Eugene O’Keeffe in 37:42; Patrick Roche in 41:55; Miguel Ponce De Leon in 43:49. Well done to lads.
Race winners were Micheal Harty, East Cork AC in 30:13 and Sinéad O’Connor, Leevale AC in 33:57.
