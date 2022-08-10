Four Tipperary players chosen on minor hurling team of the year

Sam O'Farrell, who captained Tipperary to All-Ireland minor hurling success, is one of four players from the county chosen on the team. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile
Four Tipperary players have been chosen on the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling Team of the Year.
The four players who will receive Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star awards are captain Sam O’Farrell of Nenagh Éire Óg, Adam Daly of Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams, Borris-Ileigh’s Paddy McCormack and Tom Delaney from Cahir.
Tipp beat Offaly in last month's All-Ireland Final in dramatic style with an additional time goal from Paddy McCormack.
Four Offaly players have also been selected, one of whom, corner forward Adam Screeney, has been announced as the Minor Star Hurling Player of the Year.
